Samsung Galaxy S24 5G was launched in India last year, and the US variant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset has now been listed on Flipkart, along with its price and specifications. The listing also hints at the imminent launch of the handset, while the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24 has been unlisted on the e-commerce platform. Flipkart has also announced bank offers on the handset, which will be sold in four colourways and two storage configurations. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, along with its price in India. The handset will launch in India soon, and is expected to be available during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, which is confirmed to begin on September 23.

Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 5G's price in India will start at Rs. 74,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 79,999. The handset will be offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black colourways.

Customers will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC at Rs. 75,999 with bank offers, getting an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards. People will also be able to avail themselves of easy-EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant) listing on Flipkart reveals that the upcoming phone has identical specifications as the model launched in the US last year. The handset sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 16 million colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Its octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has been paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage, and delivers a peak clock speed of 3.39 GHz.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G will have a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The list of onboard sensors on the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon chip includes an accelerometer, a barometer, a fingerprint sensor, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a hall Sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Flipkart listing claims that the South Korean tech giant will offer seven Android OS upgrades with the phone.

It will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery pack with 25W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon SoC will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity. It will measure 147x70.6x7.6mm in dimensions, and weigh about 167g.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has been listed on Flipkart with the model number SM-S921EZAWINS. A Samsung phone with a similar model number, SM-S921E, has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. It is safe to assume that the listing belongs to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 5G.

As per the listing, the Samsung handset scored 2251 points in single-core performance and 7115 points in multi-core performance, delivering a base clock speed of 2.26GHz. Although the Flipkart listing claims that the handset will ship with Android 15, the phone that was tested was running Android 16, having 8GB of RAM.

