Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G was first launched in India in January 2024 with an Exynos 2400 chip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 13:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G was first unveiled in January 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 5G features a hole-punch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 5G was earlier launch with an Exynos SoC in India
  • The handset will be available via Flipkart
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G was launched in India last year, and the US variant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset has now been listed on Flipkart, along with its price and specifications. The listing also hints at the imminent launch of the handset, while the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24 has been unlisted on the e-commerce platform. Flipkart has also announced bank offers on the handset, which will be sold in four colourways and two storage configurations. It will feature a triple rear camera setup, too.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, along with its price in India. The handset will launch in India soon, and is expected to be available during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, which is confirmed to begin on September 23.

Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 5G's price in India will start at Rs. 74,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 79,999. The handset will be offered in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black colourways.

Customers will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC at Rs. 75,999 with bank offers, getting an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on Flipkart Axis and Flipkart SBI credit cards. People will also be able to avail themselves of easy-EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant) listing on Flipkart reveals that the upcoming phone has identical specifications as the model launched in the US last year. The handset sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 16 million colours and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. Its octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has been paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage, and delivers a peak clock speed of 3.39 GHz.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G will have a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The list of onboard sensors on the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon chip includes an accelerometer, a barometer, a fingerprint sensor, a gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a hall Sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The Flipkart listing claims that the South Korean tech giant will offer seven Android OS upgrades with the phone.

It will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery pack with 25W wired fast charging support. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with a Snapdragon SoC will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity. It will measure 147x70.6x7.6mm in dimensions, and weigh about 167g.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC has been listed on Flipkart with the model number SM-S921EZAWINS. A Samsung phone with a similar model number, SM-S921E, has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. It is safe to assume that the listing belongs to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Galaxy S24 5G.

As per the listing, the Samsung handset scored 2251 points in single-core performance and 7115 points in multi-core performance, delivering a base clock speed of 2.26GHz. Although the Flipkart listing claims that the handset will ship with Android 15, the phone that was tested was running Android 16, having 8GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G India launch, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon Launch in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Snapdragon specifications, Samsung, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Sale Will Begin on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Smartphone Deals Teased Ahead of Sale
  3. Top OTT Releases of the Week (Sept 1 - Sept 7): Know What to Watch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC: See Price
  5. Lava Bold N1 5G Launches in India Under Rs. 7,500 With These Features
  6. Oppo Reno 14 FS 5G Launches in Select Global Markets With These Features
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Revealed, Will Compete With Amazon Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip to Launch in India Soon
  9. Oppo F31 Series Price, India Launch Timeline, Colours, Features Leaked
  10. Huawei Mate XTs Triple Folding Smartphone With Kirin 9020 Chipset Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Book 60 Pro Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 14-Inch OLED Screen
  2. OpenAI to Challenge LinkedIn With New AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Confirmed to Launch in India, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  4. Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum Gains From Strong ETF Demand
  6. Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India With 90Hz HD+ Display and 13-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Hollow Knight: Silksong's Massive Launch Crashes Steam, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Storefronts
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s Teased Ahead of Sale
  9. Adobe Premiere App for iOS Introduced With Desktop-Like Controls, Generative AI Tools
  10. Motorola G06 to Reportedly Debut With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC; Check Expected Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »