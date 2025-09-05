OnePlus 15 specifications and features have leaked extensively, ahead of the arrival of the flagship phone. It is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus 13, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. A recent report suggested that the OnePlus 15 might come equipped with an in-house image engine, putting the company's partnership with Hasselblad in question. Now, the CEO of the Chinese tech firm has officially confirmed this with the announcement of a new OnePlus DetailMax camera engine, marking the conclusion of the five-year partnership with the camera maker.

OnePlus, Hasselblad Partnership Ends After Five Years of Collaboration

In OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder, Pete Lau, said that the company is developing a new image engine for its next flagship, which is widely expected to arrive as the OnePlus 15. The DetailMax Engine is currently in the “very early” prototype phase, but Lau said the “promising” initial results from the DetailMax Engine's testing give him confidence that it will be ready to ship by the time the handset is launched.

Lau added that the new OnePlus DetailMax Engine is being built to deliver more realistic pictures, offering improved clarity. This will be the first time that the Chinese smartphone maker will equip its smartphone with a proprietary image engine. Unfortunately, the OnePlus CEO did not divulge anything about the technical specifications of the upcoming image engine.

This marks the end of the company's five-year partnership with the Swedish camera manufacturer, Hasselblad. However, Lau did say that the company looks forward to collaborating with Hasselblad on other projects for imaging solutions on smartphone cameras.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed in a post on Weibo that the OnePlus 15 will sport a third-generation “oriental” display from BOE, which is claimed to take the “top spot in the overall screen ranking”. Previous leaks have also shed some light on the size of the handset's display.

The community post announcing the DetailMax Engine comes days after a report suggested that the OnePlus 15 will be equipped with a proprietary image engine, first for the Chinese company. The self-developed camera engine is said to improve the photo and video processing capabilities of OnePlus smartphones. It is said to have been in the research and development phase for several years.

Additionally, OnePlus' in-house image engine might integrate advanced algorithms to offer enhanced performance in low-light conditions, while also producing more accurate skin tones and dynamic range. The OnePlus 15 was earlier said to feature a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup.

The firm's new image platform could work with the above-mentioned camera configuration. The handset is also said to come with a redesigned square rear camera unit, instead of a circular one seen on previous generation OnePlus phones.

Earlier reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 15 might sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a 7,000mAh or higher-capacity battery pack, along with 100W wired fast charging support.