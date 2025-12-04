Technology News
Apple Brings Hypertension Notifications Feature for Apple Watch to India: How to Use, Requirements, and More

The Apple Watch alerts the wearer if consistent signs of chronic blood pressure or hypertension are detected.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 December 2025 10:30 IST
Apple introduced Hypertension Notifications with watchOS 26

Highlights
  • The feature requires Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 with watchOS 26
  • It analyses heart data for 30 days to detect hypertension patterns
  • Apple states the Watch cannot detect or warn about heart attacks
Apple on Thursday announced the expansion of Hypertension Notifications to India, along with select other markets. First released as part of the watchOS 26 update in September, the feature analyses data collected by the Apple Watch to alert the user if a pattern of chronic blood pressure or hypertension is detected. As per the tech giant, the evaluation is carried out over a period of 30 days, from the day the Hypertension Notifications feature was set up.

Hypertension Notifications on Apple Watch: How to Use

To use the Hypertension Notifications feature on the Apple Watch, users are required to ensure that the feature is available in their region. It is available on the Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later models, running on the latest version of watchOS 26. Further, an iPhone 11 or later, running on the latest iOS 26 version, is also required.

As per Apple, users must ensure that the Wrist Detection feature is enabled. Further, they must be 22 years or older, not pregnant and not have been diagnosed with hypertension. Here's how to use it:

  1. Open the Health app on iPhone and tap the profile icon at the top-right corner of the screen
  2. Select the Health Checklist option under the Features tab and tap on Hypertension Notifications
  3. Confirm your age and if you've ever been diagnosed with hypertension. Now, tap Continue
  4. Select Next and follow the on-screen prompts to discover how Hypertension Notifications work
  5. Tap Done. The feature is now set up on your Apple Watch

Apple says if a user receives an alert, it means the Hypertension Notifications Feature on Watch has identified patterns related to hypertension within the last 30 days of their heart data. They are advised to get their blood pressure measurements with a healthcare professional.

Additionally, the Apple Watch will prompt them to set up a Blood Pressure Log and use a third-party cuff to measure and track it over a period of seven days.

Hypertension Notifications on Apple Watch: How It Works

According to Apple, hypertension is the leading modifiable risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease. It is claimed to impact roughly 1.3 billion adults on a global scale, but remains frequently undiagnosed due to a lack of symptoms. This is where the Apple Watch's Hypertension Notifications feature comes in handy.

It uses the data from the optical sensor on the Apple Watch to analyse how a user's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. The Cupertino-based tech giant claims its algorithm works passively in the background and reviews data over a 30-day period. Users are notified if consistent signs of hypertension are detected.

Apple says such notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health and can help them make potentially lifesaving behavioural changes or start treatment to reduce the risk of serious long-term health conditions.

The company, however, explicitly states that the Hypertension Notifications feature is not meant to diagnose, treat or aid in the management of hypertension or other conditions, including blood clots, stroke, atrial fibrillation, congestive heart failure or high cholesterol. Further, not all users suffering from hypertension may receive a notification.

Lastly, Apple says the Apple Watch cannot detect heart attacks, and users must immediately seek out emergency services if they experience chest pain, pressure, or tightness.

Further reading: Apple Watch, Apple Watch Hypertension Notifications, watchOS 26, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
