The Poco M7 Pro was launched in India in December as a mid-range budget offering and we got to try it out recently. It's astonishing how much value modern smartphones offer at accessible price points, especially under Rs. 15,000, which is the cost of the base variant of this new Poco model. For that money, you get a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,110mAh battery, a capable mid-range chipset, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Poco is highly competitive in the budget and mid-range segment while launching standout higher mid-range phones like the Poco X7 Pro. On paper, the M7 Pro also seems to be an excellent value for money, but how does it hold up in real-world usage? Read on to find out.

You get a 45W charger in the box alongside a case and the usual paperwork

The base variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option will set you back by Rs. 16,999.

Poco M7 Pro Design

Poco M7 Pro has three colour options – Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight. We received the Lunar Dust variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) for review, which will surely catch your eye. The phone features a dual-tone design on the rear panel with a moon dust/sandwave pattern covering one-half of the back. The other half has a matte finish. The combination is unique and, paired with the square camera module, gives the phone a premium look and feel.

The phone gets a dual-speaker setup

There's Poco branding on the camera module and a 5G logo at the bottom. The camera module doesn't stick out too much and has curved edges, which is nice. The rear panel and the frame, which also has a matte finish, are all plastic.

It has an IP64 rating

The phone weighs 190 grams, is decently light, and is only 7.99mm thick. It also gets an IP64 rating, which is an improvement over the M6 Pro's IP52. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side. You get a USB Type-C port, microphone, loudspeaker, and the SIM tray slot at the bottom. The top of the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, another speaker, and an IR blaster.

The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an IR blaster

Moving over to the front, there's a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with thin bezels on the sides and a slightly thicker bezel on the bottom. Poco claims the phone offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The bezels on the display are minimal

The display offers 2,100 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and full-HD+ resolution. Poco has used Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Poco M7 Pro Performance

Poco M7 Pro's display is good for viewing content and playing games. You get three colour profiles to choose from and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The phone also lets you switch between 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate or stick to the default adaptive mode. The 2,100 nits of peak brightness translates to excellent indoor brightness, ensuring that you can read the screen even under direct sunlight.

The display offers 2,100nits of peak brightness

The phone runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top, and there's a boatload of pre-installed apps and bloatware. Most of these apps can be uninstalled. Poco promises 2 years of OS updates, which means that the phone will not get any OS updates post-Android 16. Luckily, the phone is said to get four years of security updates. UI animations, scrolling, and software navigation were smooth throughout the review. I never faced any major lag when it came to regular usage.

You get Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box

In terms of performance, the phone performed quite well in daily usage. The Poco M7 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. This isn't a particularly strong chipset, but it does just fine with all kinds of day-to-day tasks and even gaming. I ran some benchmarks on the phone, and you can see the results below.

Benchmarks Poco M7 Pro Motorola G64 Geekbench Single 942 1,012 Geekbench Multi 2,235 2,403 PCMark Work 3.0 10,661 13,920 AnTuTu v10 4,77,196 4,94,364 GFXB T-rex 57 70 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 29 33 GFXB Car Chase 16 18 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 2,435 2,590 3DM Slingshot 3,261 3,379 3DM Wild Life Not supported Not supported 3DM Wild Life Unlimited Not supported Not supported

The phone also did well when it came to gaming. I ran BGMI and Asphalt 9 on the phone, and both ran fine without any issues in the medium settings. The touch response was also fine, and there was nothing to complain about.

You get a dual speaker setup on the M7 Pro, and the sound quality is decent. The phone gets loud, and there's no crackling at high volumes, but it does lack punchiness. The call quality was good, and I did not face any random call drops. The microphone and earpiece output were also sound.

The phone features a 20-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout

Moving on to the cameras, Poco has included a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor at the back with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture. There's a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera up front. The photo quality of the primary rear camera is quite good in daylight conditions. There's good detail, natural colours, dynamic range, and white balance. It performed decently well in low-light conditions and managed to preserve some details but with higher noise.

Top to bottom: Samples from Main rear camera (2), 2x zoom (2) [Tap to expand]

The 2x zoom and portrait shots were decent, with mostly accurate skin tones and edge detection. Selfies were good, with plenty of details and natural skin tones, but only in daylight conditions. Low light performance is not bad and usable when there's enough light.

Lowlight samples: Top (primary camera), bottom (2x zoom) [Tap to expand]

As for the video, the phone offers 1080p 30fps support from the main rear as well as the front camera. Video performance from the rear camera is decent, with good details and colours. However, stabilisation isn't great when there's heavy movement or fast panning. The front camera also does an okay job in daylight conditions.

Selfies come out well in daylight conditions

Now, let's talk about battery life and charging. The Poco M7 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. You also get the charger in the box. In our HD video loop test, the phone managed to last for about 18 hours. Meanwhile, a full charge took about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Poco M7 Pro Verdict

The Poco M7 Pro, for the money, is good value. It offers several upgrades over its predecessor and is a capable performer. The large AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, good primary rear camera, and decent performance make it a top contender among other phones in the segment. The software and lowlight camera performance are probably the most annoying things about the phone. Otherwise, this is a solid budget mid-range smartphone.

As for alternatives, you could go for the Motorola G64 (Review), which offers slightly better performance and better software. There's also the iQOO Z9x (Review), which offers better performance or the Redmi Note 14 5G, which offers mostly similar specifications with a 108-megapixel main rear camera and an ultrawide sensor. However, the latter is also slightly more expensive.