Technology News
English Edition

Poco M7 Pro Review: Pro Value, Practical Performance

A Pro at not wasting your money.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 March 2025 09:21 IST
Poco M7 Pro Review: Pro Value, Practical Performance

The dual-tone rear panel sure catches the eye

Highlights
  • Poco M7 Pro gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC
  • The M7 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear cameras
Advertisement

The Poco M7 Pro was launched in India in December as a mid-range budget offering and we got to try it out recently. It's astonishing how much value modern smartphones offer at accessible price points, especially under Rs. 15,000, which is the cost of the base variant of this new Poco model. For that money, you get a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,110mAh battery, a capable mid-range chipset, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Poco is highly competitive in the budget and mid-range segment while launching standout higher mid-range phones like the Poco X7 Pro. On paper, the M7 Pro also seems to be an excellent value for money, but how does it hold up in real-world usage? Read on to find out.

poco m7 pro review1 PocoM7Pro Poco

You get a 45W charger in the box alongside a case and the usual paperwork

 

The base variant is priced at Rs. 14,999 and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option will set you back by Rs. 16,999.

Poco M7 Pro Design

Poco M7 Pro has three colour options – Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight. We received the Lunar Dust variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) for review, which will surely catch your eye. The phone features a dual-tone design on the rear panel with a moon dust/sandwave pattern covering one-half of the back. The other half has a matte finish. The combination is unique and, paired with the square camera module, gives the phone a premium look and feel.

poco m7 pro review3 PocoM7Pro Poco

The phone gets a dual-speaker setup

 

There's Poco branding on the camera module and a 5G logo at the bottom. The camera module doesn't stick out too much and has curved edges, which is nice. The rear panel and the frame, which also has a matte finish, are all plastic.

poco m7 pro review2 PocoM7Pro Poco

It has an IP64 rating

 

The phone weighs 190 grams, is decently light, and is only 7.99mm thick. It also gets an IP64 rating, which is an improvement over the M6 Pro's IP52. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side. You get a USB Type-C port, microphone, loudspeaker, and the SIM tray slot at the bottom. The top of the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, another speaker, and an IR blaster.

poco m7 pro review4 PocoM7Pro Poco

The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as an IR blaster

 

Moving over to the front, there's a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with thin bezels on the sides and a slightly thicker bezel on the bottom. Poco claims the phone offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

poco m7 pro review5 PocoM7Pro Poco

The bezels on the display are minimal

 

The display offers 2,100 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and full-HD+ resolution. Poco has used Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Poco M7 Pro Performance

Poco M7 Pro's display is good for viewing content and playing games. You get three colour profiles to choose from and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The phone also lets you switch between 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate or stick to the default adaptive mode. The 2,100 nits of peak brightness translates to excellent indoor brightness, ensuring that you can read the screen even under direct sunlight.

poco m7 pro review9 PocoM7Pro Poco

The display offers 2,100nits of peak brightness

 

The phone runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top, and there's a boatload of pre-installed apps and bloatware. Most of these apps can be uninstalled. Poco promises 2 years of OS updates, which means that the phone will not get any OS updates post-Android 16. Luckily, the phone is said to get four years of security updates. UI animations, scrolling, and software navigation were smooth throughout the review. I never faced any major lag when it came to regular usage.

poco m7 pro review7 PocoM7Pro Poco

You get Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box

 

In terms of performance, the phone performed quite well in daily usage. The Poco M7 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. This isn't a particularly strong chipset, but it does just fine with all kinds of day-to-day tasks and even gaming. I ran some benchmarks on the phone, and you can see the results below.

Benchmarks Poco M7 Pro Motorola G64
Geekbench Single 942 1,012
Geekbench Multi 2,235 2,403
PCMark Work 3.0 10,661 13,920
AnTuTu v10 4,77,196 4,94,364
GFXB T-rex 57 70
GFXB Manhattan 3.1 29 33
GFXB Car Chase 16 18
3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 2,435 2,590
3DM Slingshot 3,261 3,379
3DM Wild Life Not supported Not supported
3DM Wild Life Unlimited Not supported Not supported

The phone also did well when it came to gaming. I ran BGMI and Asphalt 9 on the phone, and both ran fine without any issues in the medium settings. The touch response was also fine, and there was nothing to complain about.

You get a dual speaker setup on the M7 Pro, and the sound quality is decent. The phone gets loud, and there's no crackling at high volumes, but it does lack punchiness. The call quality was good, and I did not face any random call drops. The microphone and earpiece output were also sound.

poco m7 pro review8 PocoM7Pro Poco

The phone features a 20-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout

 

Moving on to the cameras, Poco has included a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor at the back with OIS and an f/1.7 aperture. There's a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera up front. The photo quality of the primary rear camera is quite good in daylight conditions. There's good detail, natural colours, dynamic range, and white balance. It performed decently well in low-light conditions and managed to preserve some details but with higher noise.

Top to bottom: Samples from Main rear camera (2), 2x zoom (2) [Tap to expand]

 

The 2x zoom and portrait shots were decent, with mostly accurate skin tones and edge detection. Selfies were good, with plenty of details and natural skin tones, but only in daylight conditions. Low light performance is not bad and usable when there's enough light.

Lowlight samples: Top (primary camera), bottom (2x zoom) [Tap to expand]

 

As for the video, the phone offers 1080p 30fps support from the main rear as well as the front camera. Video performance from the rear camera is decent, with good details and colours. However, stabilisation isn't great when there's heavy movement or fast panning. The front camera also does an okay job in daylight conditions.

poco m7 pro review6 PocoM7Pro Poco

Selfies come out well in daylight conditions

 

Now, let's talk about battery life and charging. The Poco M7 Pro packs a 5,100mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. You also get the charger in the box. In our HD video loop test, the phone managed to last for about 18 hours. Meanwhile, a full charge took about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Poco M7 Pro Verdict

The Poco M7 Pro, for the money, is good value. It offers several upgrades over its predecessor and is a capable performer. The large AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, good primary rear camera, and decent performance make it a top contender among other phones in the segment. The software and lowlight camera performance are probably the most annoying things about the phone. Otherwise, this is a solid budget mid-range smartphone.

As for alternatives, you could go for the Motorola G64 (Review), which offers slightly better performance and better software. There's also the iQOO Z9x (Review), which offers better performance or the Redmi Note 14 5G, which offers mostly similar specifications with a 108-megapixel main rear camera and an ultrawide sensor. However, the latter is also slightly more expensive.

Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Eye catching design
  • Good main rear camera
  • Improved selfie camera
  • Good battery life and 45W charging
  • Bad
  • 2 years of OS updates
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Average low-light performance
Read detailed Poco M7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 Pro 5G battery, Poco M7 Pro 5G display, Poco M7 Pro 5G performance, Poco M7 Pro 5G cameras, Poco M7 Pro design, Poco M7 Pro 5G price in India
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Google Pixel 9a Sale Date Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
India’s First Dolby Vision Post-Production Facility at Annapurna Studios Unlocks New Creative Possibilities for Filmmakers

Related Stories

Poco M7 Pro Review: Pro Value, Practical Performance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M7 Pro Review: Pro Value
#Latest Stories
  1. Mr Housekeeping Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. AMoRE Experiment Sets New Benchmark in Neutrinoless Double Beta Decay Research
  4. Did Black Hole Radiation Shape the Universe?
  5. Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
  6. Google Pixel 9a Sale Date Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
  7. Artemis II Orion Service Module Secured for Launch at Kennedy Space Center
  8. Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express Stand-Up Special Now Streaming on Prime Video
  9. NASA to Launch Three Rockets in Alaska to Study Auroral Substorms’ Impact
  10. Partial Solar Eclipse of March 2025: Satellite Images to Show Moon’s Shadow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »