Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G and More to Get Discounts

Poco will reveal the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 deals on September 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 17:41 IST
Poco M7 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC

  • Poco smartphones will get price cuts during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale
  • Poco F7 5G was launched in June in India
  • Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are teased to see price cuts during sale
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to kick off on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members. Ahead of the annual shopping event, Poco has announced its 'Poco Festive Madness' campaign as part of the sale, offering steep discounts on a range of its smartphones. The prices of smartphones like the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G and Poco F7 5G will be slashed during the sale. Customers will get additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

Poco to Reveal Discounts on Smartphones on September 15

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G, and Poco F7 5G will be sold at discounted prices. The Xiaomi sub-brand said it would give customers a peek at some deals and pricing details on September 15. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access before the Big Billion Days sale begins, on September 22.

The Poco X7 5G was launched in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset and 6,550mAh battery, 90W fast charging support are the key highlights of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Poco M7 5G was introduced in March with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.88-inch display.

Just a month after the Poco M7 Plus 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mode, the handset is set to go on sale at a discounted pricel. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and carries a 7000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

Finally, the Poco F7 5G was launched in June with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It carries a 7,550mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Besides these models, Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

Poco is expected to bring many limited-period deals across its F, X, M, and C series during the sale. There will be bank offers and exchange offers. More offers are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

Poco F7 5G

Poco F7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Attract smudges
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco F7 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7550mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Poco M7 5G

Poco M7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable CPU performance
  • Optimised user interface
  • Decent daytime photography
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Design is similar to other phones
  • Runs on Android 14
  • Preinstalled bloatware (Uninstallable)
Read detailed Poco M7 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Poco M7 Pro 5G

Poco M7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Eye catching design
  • Good main rear camera
  • Improved selfie camera
  • Good battery life and 45W charging
  • Bad
  • 2 years of OS updates
  • Plenty of bloatware
  • Average low-light performance
Read detailed Poco M7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5110mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco C75 5G

Poco C75 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Poco M7 Plus 5G

Poco M7 Plus 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco X7 Pro 5G

Poco X7 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Elegant display with 3200nits peak brightness
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Excellent performance
  • Exceptional battery back-up
  • Value for money proposition
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Poco X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6550mAh
OS Android 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
