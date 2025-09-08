Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to kick off on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members. Ahead of the annual shopping event, Poco has announced its 'Poco Festive Madness' campaign as part of the sale, offering steep discounts on a range of its smartphones. The prices of smartphones like the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G and Poco F7 5G will be slashed during the sale. Customers will get additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

Poco to Reveal Discounts on Smartphones on September 15

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco M7 5G, Poco M7 Plus 5G, and Poco F7 5G will be sold at discounted prices. The Xiaomi sub-brand said it would give customers a peek at some deals and pricing details on September 15. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access before the Big Billion Days sale begins, on September 22.

The Poco X7 5G was launched in India in January with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Chipset and 6,550mAh battery, 90W fast charging support are the key highlights of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Poco M7 5G was introduced in March with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.88-inch display.

Just a month after the Poco M7 Plus 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage mode, the handset is set to go on sale at a discounted pricel. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and carries a 7000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

Finally, the Poco F7 5G was launched in June with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It carries a 7,550mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.

Besides these models, Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G are confirmed to see price cuts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025.

Poco is expected to bring many limited-period deals across its F, X, M, and C series during the sale. There will be bank offers and exchange offers. More offers are likely to be revealed in the coming days.