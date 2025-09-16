Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will kick off on September 23, and the upcoming e-commerce sale will run in parallel with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The platform will offer discounts on various electronics such as phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops. A week before the commencement of the sale event, Poco has revealed upcoming deals on several smartphone models, across price segments.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals on Poco Smartphones

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will offer the Poco F7 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 28,999, including the bank offers, down from its launch price of Rs. 31,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The handset debuted in India on July 1, and its higher-end variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage was priced at Rs. 33,999 at the launch. The phone packs a 7,550mAh battery.

Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G will also be available at relatively low prices. The standard Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G will be offered at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. This price includes bank offers and other discounts. It is equipped with a 6,550mAh battery.

For context, the Poco X7 series was unveiled in India earlier this year on January 9. The standard Poco X7 5G was priced at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 256GB storage option came with a price tag of Rs. 23,999.

On the other hand, the price of the Poco X7 Pro 5G, at launch, was set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Additionally, the entire Poco M7 series will also be listed during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 at a discounted price. The standard Poco M7 5G will be available at Rs. 8,799, including the bank discounts. The phone was launched in March with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 8GB RAM option. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with a 5,160mAh battery.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 11,499, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of storage option. At launch, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 16,999. The handset debuted in India in December 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC and a 5,110mAh battery.

Lastly, the price of the Poco M7 Plus 5G will come down to Rs. 10,999 from its launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset was recently unveiled in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, coupled with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.