Realme GT 6 Said to Offer Different Design, Specifications in China; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Realme GT 6's Chinese variant is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2024 14:39 IST
Realme GT 6 Said to Offer Different Design, Specifications in China; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 is currently up for sale in India for Rs. 40,999

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in India
  • Chinese variant of Realme GT 6 is said to include a 50-megapixel camera
  • The handset is tipped to feature a metal frame
Realme GT 6 launched in India and select global markets recently with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and AI-based features. Realme recently confirmed that the smartphone will debut in China in July. However, the China variant could possibly launch with different specifications. Compared to the Indian version, the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is said to have an upgraded processor and a different design. It could come with an improved camera setup as well.

Realme GT 6 alleged schematic 

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared a mock-up of the Chinese variant of Realme GT 6's rear panel. The render shows a rectangular camera module located in the upper-left corner. It includes three cameras and an LED flash. Meanwhile, the variant launched in India has the LED flash arranged alongside the third camera sensor in a ring.

realme gt 6 dcs weibo Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6 Chinese variant alleged schematic
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and could be available in a white colour option among other shades. The handset is tipped to feature a metal frame and a glass back. It could get a flat display and is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Indian and global model boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Realme GT 6 price in India, specifications

The Realme GT 6 is currently up for sale in India at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version. It is available in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits brightness. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage. The phone features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 6 Said to Offer Different Design, Specifications in China; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
