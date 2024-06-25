Realme GT 6 launched in India and select global markets recently with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and AI-based features. Realme recently confirmed that the smartphone will debut in China in July. However, the China variant could possibly launch with different specifications. Compared to the Indian version, the Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is said to have an upgraded processor and a different design. It could come with an improved camera setup as well.

Realme GT 6 alleged schematic

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared a mock-up of the Chinese variant of Realme GT 6's rear panel. The render shows a rectangular camera module located in the upper-left corner. It includes three cameras and an LED flash. Meanwhile, the variant launched in India has the LED flash arranged alongside the third camera sensor in a ring.

Realme GT 6 Chinese variant alleged schematic

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 6 is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and could be available in a white colour option among other shades. The handset is tipped to feature a metal frame and a glass back. It could get a flat display and is said to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Indian and global model boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Realme GT 6 price in India, specifications

The Realme GT 6 is currently up for sale in India at Rs. 40,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB version. It is available in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits brightness. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage. The phone features a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.