Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is expected to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 11:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G (pictured) was launched in India in April this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is tipped to get a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The handset is expected to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G could support 45W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is likely to launch soon as leaked renders and key features of the handset have surfaced online. The leaked images show the rear panel design of the purported smartphone. Expected features like chipset, RAM, display, camera, and battery details as well as launch and price details have been tipped in a report. The phone is said to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, which was launched in India in April this year. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, which was unveiled in the country in May, also shares similarities with the Galaxy M55. 

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Launch, Price, Design (Expected)

A Smartprix report has shared design renders of the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G. The phone appears with a dual-tone, glossy finish on the rear panel. Three camera units are seen arranged vertically on the top left side of the rear. Shiny, vertical stripes run through the camera unit to the lower half of the panel. The extreme right edge has a vertical, sparkly stripe running through.

samsung galaxy m55s 5g smartprix inline Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G leaked design render
Photo Credit: Smartprix

 

The power button and the volume rocker of the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G are seen on the right of the handset, as per the leaked renders. The left edge is expected to house the SIM tray. The report suggests that the phone gets a plastic chassis.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy 55s 5G could launch in late September or early October and carry a price tag between Rs. 27,000 - Rs. 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is said to get an octa-core chipset with 2.4 GHz, 2.36 GHz, and 1.8 GHz cores. This is speculated to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is the same processor that powers the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G handsets.

According to the report, the Galaxy M55s 5G base version will support 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage has been tipped to be expandable via a microSD card to up to 1TB. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for 16 million colours. 

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G will likely get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera for selfies is expected to house a 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Both the main camera and selfie shooters are said to support 4K video recording at 30fps and 720p recording at 240fps slow-motion videos. 

Samsung is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G. It is expected to support 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options are expected to include USB Type-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC.

The handset could feature stereo speakers and carry a fingerprint sensor. The report did not specify the kind of sensor. However, since the phone appears to be similar to the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy F55 5G, it is expected to get an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to measure 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8mm in size and weigh 180g.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Four years of OS updates
  • Minimal design
  • Good cameras for daylight photography
  • Good battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • No Gorilla Glass
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M55 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Stylish vegan leather finish
  • IP67 rated design
  • Four years of OS updates
  • Bad
  • No Charger in the box
  • Low light camera performance could have been better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F55 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
