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Vivo X500 E Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Google Play Console Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Vivo X500 E could succeed the Vivo X300 E, which debuted in China in July this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 16:04 IST
Vivo X500 E Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Google Play Console Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 E could be a rebranded version of the Vivo V80 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 E shares a device code with the Vivo V80 5G
  • Bluetooth SIG has not revealed the phone’s specifications
  • The Vivo X500 E could feature a Dimensity 9500 chipset
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Vivo's rumoured X500 E has appeared on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List and the Bluetooth SIG website, suggesting that the company is working on another phone for its X series. The Google Play Console listing also links the device to the Vivo V80 5G through a shared device code, hinting that the Vivo X500 E could be a rebranded version of the phone. The company has yet to reveal any details about the new model or confirm when it might launch.

Vivo X500 E Spotted on Google Play Console, Bluetooth SIG

The Vivo X500 E has surfaced on both the Google Play Console Supported Devices List and the Bluetooth SIG certification website, as reported by The Tech Outlook. The listing reportedly identifies the phone as V2656 and gives it the device code V2648, which matches the Vivo V80 5G launched in India recently. This suggests that the purported Vivo X500 E could be a rebranded V80 5G, though the listing offers no confirmation of shared specifications.

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The Bluetooth SIG entry also lists the Vivo X500 E with the model number V2656 but reveals little else about the phone. Notably, the company launched the Vivo X300 E in July.

Vivo V80 5G Specifications

If the Vivo X500 E is a rebranded V80 5G, it could share the latter's specifications. The Vivo V80 5G runs Android 17 with OriginOS 7 and uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, as well as a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The handset sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2,750 x 1,260-pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700V main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The phone carries a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera as well. It also features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

The rumoured Vivo X500 E is also speculated to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 7,500mAh battery. However, these details are unconfirmed and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Vivo V80

Vivo V80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Vivo X300 E

Vivo X300 E

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2570 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X500 E, Vivo V80 5G, Vivo X500 Series, Vivo X300 E
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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