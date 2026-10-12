Vivo X500 E Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Google Play Console Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Vivo's rumoured X500 E has appeared on the Google Play Console Supported Devices List and the Bluetooth SIG website, suggesting that the company is working on another phone for its X series. The Google Play Console listing also links the device to the Vivo V80 5G through a shared device code, hinting that the Vivo X500 E could be a rebranded version of the phone. The company has yet to reveal any details about the new model or confirm when it might launch.

Vivo X500 E Spotted on Google Play Console, Bluetooth SIG

The Vivo X500 E has surfaced on both the Google Play Console Supported Devices List and the Bluetooth SIG certification website, as reported by The Tech Outlook. The listing reportedly identifies the phone as V2656 and gives it the device code V2648, which matches the Vivo V80 5G launched in India recently. This suggests that the purported Vivo X500 E could be a rebranded V80 5G, though the listing offers no confirmation of shared specifications.

The Bluetooth SIG entry also lists the Vivo X500 E with the model number V2656 but reveals little else about the phone. Notably, the company launched the Vivo X300 E in July.

Vivo V80 5G Specifications

If the Vivo X500 E is a rebranded V80 5G, it could share the latter's specifications. The Vivo V80 5G runs Android 17 with OriginOS 7 and uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, as well as a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support. The handset sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2,750 x 1,260-pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700V main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. The phone carries a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera as well. It also features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security.

The rumoured Vivo X500 E is also speculated to feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 7,500mAh battery. However, these details are unconfirmed and should be taken with a pinch of salt.