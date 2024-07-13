Technology News

Prime Day Smartphone Deals: Top Picks Under Rs. 40,000 You Can't Miss!

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 13 July 2024 18:30 IST
Prime Day is just around the corner, offering tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers the perfect chance to grab top-tier smartphones at unbeatable prices. This sale is the ultimate opportunity if you want to upgrade your device without breaking the bank. Among the standout options, the OnePlus 12R shines with its blend of high performance, stunning display, and versatile camera system, all under Rs. 40,000. Alongside it, other smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Google Pixel 7A, Vivo V29 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G also promise great value. Read on to discover the perfect picks for Prime Day.

OnePlus 12R: It is an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone under Rs. 40,000, offering a high-performance device at a budget-friendly price. It features a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 12R ensures top-notch performance for all your multitasking and gaming needs. Its versatile triple-camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, captures high-quality photos in any lighting conditions. On top of that, the 5500mAh battery with 100W charger allows for rapid charging, ensuring your phone is always ready to go. With its premium design, sleek profile, and user-friendly OxygenOS, the OnePlus 12R stands out as a top pick for Prime Day.

Also, there's an exciting news for OnePlus fans! The OnePlus 12R will soon be launched in a Sunset Dune colour variant, which will be available to purchase on Prime Day. Additionally, users can also avail a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost with the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune. So, if you want a new and stunning smartphone option, you know what to do!

 

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: To be priced at Rs. 37,100 during the upcoming Prime Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent smartphone with its impressive display, powerful performance, and triple camera system. The phone features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that brings your content to life with rich colours and sharp details. Its 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset and 8GB of RAM ensure smooth performance for all your tasks. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens, providing multiple options for capturing different shots.

Google Pixel 7A: Will be available for Rs. 36,999 during the upcoming Prime Day sale, the Google Pixel 7A is well-known for its exceptional camera quality and clean Android experience. The phone is powered by Google's custom Tensor G2 processor. This has resulted in a smoother and more responsive user experience. The Pixel 7A's camera system is its standout feature, with a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens that delivers stunning photos with great detail and colour accuracy. The phone also benefits from regular software updates directly from Google, ensuring it stays updated with the latest features and security patches.

Vivo V29 Pro: This smartphone offers a good mix of performance, design, and camera capabilities. The phone features a sleek design with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that offers vibrant colours and a premium look. Its MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, delivers smooth and efficient performance. The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, allowing you to capture a wide range of shots with excellent detail and clarity. The phone comes with a bundled 80W charging adaptor and charges very fast, ensuring you spend less time plugged in and more time enjoying your device. It will be available at Rs. 39,999 during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G: The smartphone offers excellent value with its strong performance, long battery life, and versatile camera setup. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor and comes with up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming performance. The 200MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens provide a versatile camera system for capturing detailed photos in all conditions. The 5000mAh battery supports fast charging, making it a reliable choice for users who need a phone to keep up with their busy lifestyles. Available for Rs. 35,000 during the upcoming Prime Day sale, this could also be your next smartphone.

Make Your Move

Prime Day is the perfect time to find fantastic deals on top-notch smartphones. With options like the OnePlus 12R and other great models under Rs. 40,000, you can upgrade to a high-performance device without stretching your budget. Make sure to take advantage of these deals and enjoy your new tech!

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
