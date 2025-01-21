Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk Mukesh Ambani Tussle

Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle

Reliance had urged an auction, but the government sided with Elon Musk, who wanted it to be allocated administratively.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 January 2025 13:37 IST
Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle

Photo Credit: Pexels

India is one of the world's biggest telecom markets with 942 million users and stiff competition

Highlights
  • Starlink has long wanted to launch in India
  • Reliance had urged an auction
  • Ambani risks losing broadband customers to Starlink
Advertisement

India's decision to allocate satellite spectrum, rather than auction it, will give consumers more choice, the telecoms minister said on Monday, playing down concern by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio that it could lose out to Elon Musk's Starlink.

Starlink has long wanted to launch in India and has in recent months clashed with billionaire Ambani's company over how the country should grant spectrum for satellite services.

Reliance had urged an auction but the Indian government sided with Musk who wanted it to be allocated administratively, in line with global trends. Analysts say an auction, requiring much more investment, would likely deter foreign rivals.

Ambani said he wanted a level playing field and has been worried that his telecom company, which spent $19 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,354 crore) in airwave auctions, now risks losing broadband customers to Starlink and potentially even data and voice clients later as technology advances.

"My job as telecoms minister is to make sure that you have as many choices as possible," Jyotiraditya Scindia told Reuters during an interview at his ministry's office in New Delhi.

Asked if there was merit in Reliance's concerns, he said, without naming any company: "Technology is never constant", adding that companies need to keep evolving.

Scindia noted that current satellite technology for communications requires devices to have the sky in their sight, and smartphones cannot use that technology for indoor services that are provided by terrestrial networks. 

"The minute you come into this building, you're done," he said.

India is one of the world's biggest telecom markets with 942 million users and stiff competition among Reliance and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Data prices are among the cheapest in the world and internet connectivity has risen rapidly. 

Deloitte predicts India's satellite broadband service market will be worth $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 16,435 crore) by 2030, making it lucrative for players like Starlink, Amazon and Ambani.

Scindia said Starlink and Amazon Kuiper's applications for a licence to launch satellite broadband services in the country were still under review.

Vodafone India

Musk has a reputation for disrupting markets. In Kenya, he priced Starlink at $10 (roughly Rs. 865) per month, versus $120 (roughly Rs. 10,382) in the United States, prompting a complaint by Kenya's Safaricom last year.        

A former aviation minister, Scindia is also overseeing many more telecom initiatives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

India's government owns a stake in Vodafone Idea, and the company in November disclosed it still had around $24 billion (roughly Rs. 2,07,589 crore) in dues owed to the government.

Scindia repeatedly declined to answer in the interview if there were any plans for relief on the outstanding dues.

The Indian government is, however, working towards reviving state-run telecom player, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which lost market share amid fierce competition over the years, he said.

BSNL has 99 million users but is being supported with expanded offerings of 4G services.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India, Spectrum, Mukesh Ambani, Satellite, Reliance Jio, Elon Musk, Starlink
Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
New Samsung Galaxy S Series Launch Set for January 22; Company Teases 'Next Evolution of Galaxy AI’

Related Stories

Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
  6. Bitcoin Price Drops After Donald Trump Skips Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  7. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Thriller Streaming Now
  8. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies
  9. Hubble Reveals Stunning Photomosaic of Andromeda Galaxy's History
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Confirmed to Debut With 50W Wireless Charging Support, IPX9 Rating
  2. Hubble’s Detailed Andromeda Galaxy Mosaic Sheds Light on Its Past and Evolution
  3. US President Donald Trump Revokes Executive Order on Addressing AI Risks
  4. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset to Debut at Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Report
  5. Government Says Satellite Spectrum Policy Can Attract Many Companies After Elon Musk-Mukesh Ambani Tussle
  6. Quantum Entanglement Detected Inside Protons for the First Time by Researchers
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Including Night Video, Audio Eraser Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  8. Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  9. iPad Air Lineup Tipped to Launch With Apple's M3 Chipset
  10. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Render Suggests It Will Feature a Dynamic Island
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »