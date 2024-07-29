OPPO K12x 5G: Elegance Meets Endurance in the Ultimate Smartphone Experience Starting at Just INR 12,999

As the smartphone market continues to evolve, OPPO once again sets the bar high with its latest release, the OPPO K12x 5G. This device promises a perfect combination of sleek design, robust durability, and cutting-edge technology. With a market-leading price range, the OPPO K12x 5G offers excellent value for its features and performance, outperforming many of its competitors in the same price range. Here's a first look at what makes the OPPO K12x 5G stand out in a crowded market.

Design: Sleek and Sophisticated

The first thing that will catch your eye about the OPPO K12x 5G is its stunning, sleek design. That's what we felt during unboxing. At just 7.68mm thin, it's one of the slimmest smartphones available in its segment, making it a delight to hold and operate with one hand. The device's lightweight nature, weighing only 186 grams, adds to the comfortable user experience. We could easily carry it during shoots and never felt the weight. Also, your pinky finger won't have to bear all the burden when you're watching Reels on Instagram.

The OPPO K12x 5G comes in two stylish colours: Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet. The Breeze Blue variant features OPPO's unique Magnetic Particle Design, evoking a serene landscape, while the Midnight Violet option shimmers like a starlit night, thanks to the OPPO Glow Design.

Durability: Built to Last

Despite its slim profile, the OPPO K12x 5G is a powerhouse of durability, instilling a sense of confidence. It boasts a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body that protects against everyday mishaps. This feature is complemented by military-grade MIL-STD-810H Certified Durability, ensuring the phone can withstand the rigours of daily use. This durability standard is typically seen in premium devices, but OPPO brings it to the budget segment for the first time. We tested this by accidentally dropping it from about 1.5 meters, and it survived without a scratch.

The double-tempered Panda glass offers better puncture resistance, while the high-strength alloy frame and shock-absorbing foam on key components provide additional protection against drops and impacts. For added peace of mind, the device includes an exclusive Anti-Drop Shield Case, combining corner cushioning and a reinforced back shell for superior shock absorption.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

Battery life is a crucial factor for any smartphone user, and the OPPO K12x 5G excels in this department. Equipped with a 5100mAh Hyper-Energy Battery, this device promises to keep you powered throughout the day and beyond. We went through a full day of heavy usage, including gaming, video streaming, and social media, and still had plenty of battery left.

The battery is designed to maintain over 80% of its original capacity even after four years of use. Charging is equally impressive with the 45W SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charge technology, which can take the battery from 0 to 20% in just 10 minutes and fully charge it in mere 74 minutes. Moreover, the device's battery is built to last, with a 4-year durable lifespan and 50-month fluency protection. This means your phone will never go down, even after years of use.

Display: A Visual Delight

The display on the OPPO K12x 5G is nothing short of spectacular. The 6.67-inch punch-hole screen offers an immersive viewing experience with a 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate, ensuring not only smooth scrolling and gameplay but also reducing eye strain during prolonged use. Watching videos and playing games felt incredibly smooth and fluid.

With a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the display remains vivid and clear even under direct sunlight. Additionally, the screen is Amazon HD certified, which means it delivers excellent colour accuracy and sharpness for all your gaming and entertainment needs.

The K12x 5G also offers splash resistance with an IP54 rating, a first in this price range. Additionally, Splash Touch technology ensures that the screen remains functional even when used with wet hands. This technology is based on an advanced touch-detection algorithm within the touch chip to improve touch accuracy and responsiveness when the screen is wet.

Performance: Smooth and Seamless

Under the hood, the OPPO K12x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G mobile platform, which ensures efficient performance with lower power consumption. This device is available in two configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM. When we tested the OPPO K12x 5G with various apps and games, the performance was consistently smooth, handling everything we threw at it without a hiccup.

We especially appreciated the RAM Expansion feature, which allows you to convert up to 8GB of free ROM storage into temporary RAM, making multitasking feel effortless. The K12x 5G also comes with OPPO's Trinity Engine, which further enhances the system's smoothness and stability. Whether you're switching between multiple apps or playing graphics-intensive games, the experience remains seamless and lag-free.

AI LinkBoost: Always Connected

One of the standout features of the OPPO K12x 5G is its AI LinkBoost technology. This full-link network data transmission engine enhances connectivity, ensuring a stable and strong connection even in areas with poor signal. During our testing, we found that it maintained a strong connection even in basements and crowded areas. Whether you're navigating through a busy city centre or attending a crowded event, AI LinkBoost keeps you connected, providing an uninterrupted network.

Camera and Dual-View Video: Capture Every Moment

The OPPO K12x 5G boasts an impressive camera setup that will delight photography enthusiasts. The device is equipped with a high-quality 32MP ultra-clear primary camera that excels in capturing detailed and vibrant photos. During our day of testing, we were impressed by the sharp and vivid images it produced, even in bright sunlight. In addition to the primary camera, there is a 2MP portrait camera that adds depth to your images, creating stunning bokeh effects. For selfies, there's an 8MP front camera that ensures you always look your best.

The Portrait Mode, which combines the power of the main and portrait cameras, gives photos a professional look. Furthermore, the AI Portrait Retouching feature provides natural beauty effects by precisely adjusting eight facial details in real-time for both selfies and rear-camera shots. Additionally, there's a dual-view video feature, allowing simultaneous recording with both the front and rear cameras, making it perfect for vlogs and creative content.

Final Thoughts: A Impression That Lasts

In conclusion, the OPPO K12x 5G impresses with its combination of design, durability, and advanced features. The slim and elegant design, coupled with robust durability features, makes it an ideal choice for those seeking both style and substance. The stunning display, long-lasting battery, and robust performance ensure a seamless user experience, while the AI LinkBoost and camera features add extra value. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, the OPPO K12x 5G is designed to meet all your needs and exceed your expectations.

Price, Availability and Offers:

The OPPO K12x 5G is priced at INR 12,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB variant and INR 15,999 8GB RAM/256GB variant. The device will go on sale starting 2nd August and will be available via Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retail outlets. Customers can also avail various offers while purchasing the device on August 2nd.

