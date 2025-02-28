Top 10 Budget Hair Straighteners on Myntra for Frizz-Free, Sleek Styling at Home

Achieving sleek, straight hair has never been easier with the latest range of high-performance hair straighteners available on Myntra. Whether you're looking for a professional-grade titanium straightener, a multi-functional styler, or an advanced keratin-infused brush, there's a perfect tool for every hair type and styling need. From budget-friendly options to salon-quality devices, this curated list of the top 10 hair straighteners will help you find the ideal match for smooth, frizz-free, and long-lasting results.

Sr No Top 10 Hair Straighteners on Myntra Price 1 GORGIO PROFESSIONAL Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3 Rs. 3849 2 TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler Rs. 1849 3 Philips BHS397/40 Hair Straightener SilkProtect Keratin Titanium Infused Plate Rs. 1746 4 VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler Straightener Curler & Crimper VHSCC-01 Rs.1459 5 Ikonic Me Black Beauty Hair Iron Straightener with Ceramic Coated Floating Plates Rs. 1000 6 Havells HS4201 Keratin Infused Hair Straightening Brush Rs. 2512 7 URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush Rs. 2499 8 AGARO HSB2107 Fast Heating Hair Straightening Comb with Ionic Technology Rs. 3024 9 Ktein Fast Heating, Adjustable Temperature & Shock Proof Hair Straightener Brush Rs. 1019 10 Morphy Richards Keraflow Hs3511 Digital Hair Straightener Rs. 1904

Top 10 Budget Hair Straighteners on Myntra

Check out the best hair straighteneres available on Myntra under a budget.

Gorgio Professional Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3

The Gorgio Professional Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3 is designed for quick, effortless styling with wider floating titanium plates that heat up in just 10 seconds. Emitting gentle infrared heat, it reduces frizz while delivering a sleek, glossy finish.

Pros:

Quick 10-second heat-up time

Titanium plates with infrared heat

Adjustable temperature settings (130°C - 230°C)

LED display

Bevelled edges for straightening, styling and volumising

Professional-grade heating system for rapid heat recovery

Cons:

No automatic shut-off feature

Lack of a heat-resistant pouch, making storage less convenient

Titanium plates may be too intense for extremely fine hair without careful heat adjustment

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,849 on Myntra.

TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler

The TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler is designed for effortless styling with 3 temperature settings, catering to different hair textures.

Pros:

Dual-purpose design for both straightening and curling

105mm long plates

Three temperature settings (180°C - 200°C)

Heat-safe cord for comfortable, tangle-free use

Kerashine technology helps reduce heat damage

Cons:

Limited temperature range compared to professional-grade models

No LED display

No automatic shut-off feature

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,849 on Myntra.

Philips Silk Protect HS397/40 Kerashine Titanium Straightener

The Philips Silk Protect HS397/40 Kerashine Titanium Straightener is designed for effortless styling with Keratin ceramic plates that ensure smooth gliding and reduce heat damage. Featuring ionic care technology, it tames frizz and adds shine for a polished look.

Pros:

Keratin ceramic plates

Ionic care to control frizz

Quick heat-up (60 sec)

Handle lock & plate lock

Swivel cord & storage hook

2-year warranty

Cons:

No digital display

Not suitable for ultra-thick or coarse hair requiring higher heat

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,746 on Myntra.

Vega 3-in-1 Hair Styler (VHSCC-01) – Straightener, Curler & Crimper

The Vega 3-in-1 Hair Styler is a versatile tool that lets you straighten, curl, and crimp your hair effortlessly. Featuring ceramic-coated plates and a 32mm curling barrel, it ensures even heat distribution for smooth styling.

Pros:

3-in-1 functionality – straightener, curler and crimper

Ceramic-coated plates & barrel helps with even heat distribution

Cool tip & 360° swivel cord for safe and easy styling

One-button switch

Power indicator light

Cons:

No adjustable temperature settings

Not ideal for thick or coarse hair requiring high heat

Crimping plates may not be deep enough for dramatic texture

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,459 on Myntra.

Ikonic Black Beauty Ceramic Coated Hair Straightener – Black

The Ikonic Black Beauty Hair Straightener features ceramic-coated floating plates that ensure even heat distribution for smooth, frizz-free styling. Designed with overheat protection, an LED indicator, and a 360° swivel cord, it delivers convenience and safety while styling.

Pros:

Floating plates

Ceramic coating

Instant heat-up under 60 seconds

360° swivel cord

Overheat protection with automatic shut-off

Cons:

No adjustable temperature settings

May not be ideal for very thick or coarse hair

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,000 on Myntra.

Havells HS4201 Keratin Infused Hair Straightening Brush – Purple

The Havells HS4201 Hair Straightening Brush combines advanced keratin infusion with a PTC heating element, ensuring smooth and frizz-free hair while maintaining moisture. With black bristles to cool down hair and keratin-infused grey bristles for heat-based straightening, it provides a salon-like finish at home. A 360° tangle-free swivel cord, auto shut-off after 45 minutes, and fast heat-up in 60 seconds enhance safety and ease of use.

Pros:

Keratin-infused bristles

5 temperature (130°C – 210°C) settings

Auto shut-off after 45 minutes

Fast heat-up in 60 seconds

Long 1.8m swivel cord

Cons:

Not suitable for very tight curls

Brush design may not achieve pin-straight hair like a flat iron

Larger size may not be travel-friendly

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,512 on Myntra.

URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush

The URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush is designed for easy hair styling, volumizing, and quick drying. It features a powerful 1200W motor, ionic technology for frizz control, and activated charcoal bristles to enhance shine.

Pros:

5 temperature (Off/Warm/Low/Med/High) settings=

Detachable head

Auto shut-off after 60 minutes

360° swivel cord

Ionic technology

Cons:

Bulkier design may not be ideal for travel

Can be noisy due to the powerful motor

Might not be as effective on very thick or coarse hair

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,499 on Myntra.

AGARO HSB2107 Fast Heating Hair Straightening Comb with Ionic Technology

The AGARO HSB2107 Hair Straightening Comb is a 2-in-1 styling tool that combines hair straightening with combing, delivering salon-quality results. Designed with heat-resistant materials, it ensures smooth gliding, detangling, and enhanced volume.

Pros:

Dual-purpose design for straightening and combing

5 heat settings

Ionic technology

Auto shut-off feature

Fast heating with PTC heating technology

Cons:

Paddle brush design may not work well for precise styling

Can take longer to straighten very curly hair

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,204 on Myntra.

Ktein Fast Heating, Adjustable Temperature & Shock Proof Hair Straightener Brush

The Ktein Hair Straightener Brush is a high-performance styling tool made in India, designed to deliver salon-quality results with fast heating and adjustable temperature settings. Its shock-proof and anti-scalding design ensures safe usage, while the frizz-control technology provides a smooth, sleek finish. Unlike many imported products, this brush comes with a one-year guarantee and dedicated service center support, offering long-term reliability.

Pros:

Fast heating

Adjustable temperature settings

Shock-proof and durable build

Anti-scalding design

Frizz control

Cons:

May not provide pin-straight results

Slightly bulky compared to traditional straighteners

Requires multiple passes for thick or curly hair

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,019 on Myntra.

Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3511 Digital Hair Straightener

The Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3511 is a digital hair straightener featuring keratin-infused ceramic plates for a smooth, shiny, and frizz-free finish. Equipped with five adjustable heating modes (ranging from 150°C to 230°C), it provides flexibility for different hair types. The digital display allows for precise temperature control, while the heat-resistant safety pouch makes it travel-friendly and easy to store.

Pros:

Keratin-infused ceramic plates

Five temperature settings

Digital display

Heat-resistant pouch

Compact and travel-friendly design

Cons:

No auto shut-off feature

Not ideal for creating curls or waves

Might require multiple passes on thick or textured hair

The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,904 on Myntra.

Disclaimer: Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details