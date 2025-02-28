Top 10 Budget Hair Straighteners on Myntra for Frizz-Free, Sleek Styling at Home

Achieving sleek, straight hair has never been easier with the latest range of high-performance hair straighteners available on Myntra. Whether you're looking for a professional-grade titanium straightener, a multi-functional styler, or an advanced keratin-infused brush, there's a perfect tool for every hair type and styling need. From budget-friendly options to salon-quality devices, this curated list of the top 10 hair straighteners will help you find the ideal match for smooth, frizz-free, and long-lasting results.
|Sr No
|Top 10 Hair Straighteners on Myntra
|Price
|1
|GORGIO PROFESSIONAL Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3
|Rs. 3849
|2
|TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler
|Rs. 1849
|3
|Philips BHS397/40 Hair Straightener SilkProtect Keratin Titanium Infused Plate
|Rs. 1746
|4
|VEGA 3 in 1 Hair Styler Straightener Curler & Crimper VHSCC-01
|Rs.1459
|5
|Ikonic Me Black Beauty Hair Iron Straightener with Ceramic Coated Floating Plates
|Rs. 1000
|6
|Havells HS4201 Keratin Infused Hair Straightening Brush
|Rs. 2512
|7
|URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush
|Rs. 2499
|8
|AGARO HSB2107 Fast Heating Hair Straightening Comb with Ionic Technology
|Rs. 3024
|9
|Ktein Fast Heating, Adjustable Temperature & Shock Proof Hair Straightener Brush
|Rs. 1019
|10
|Morphy Richards Keraflow Hs3511 Digital Hair Straightener
|Rs. 1904
Top 10 Budget Hair Straighteners on Myntra
Check out the best hair straighteneres available on Myntra under a budget.
Gorgio Professional Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3
The Gorgio Professional Mirror Titanium Hair Straightener HS3 is designed for quick, effortless styling with wider floating titanium plates that heat up in just 10 seconds. Emitting gentle infrared heat, it reduces frizz while delivering a sleek, glossy finish.
Pros:
- Quick 10-second heat-up time
- Titanium plates with infrared heat
- Adjustable temperature settings (130°C - 230°C)
- LED display
- Bevelled edges for straightening, styling and volumising
- Professional-grade heating system for rapid heat recovery
Cons:
- No automatic shut-off feature
- Lack of a heat-resistant pouch, making storage less convenient
- Titanium plates may be too intense for extremely fine hair without careful heat adjustment
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,849 on Myntra.
TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler
The TORIMA ATC512/B Kerashine Hair Straightener & Curler is designed for effortless styling with 3 temperature settings, catering to different hair textures.
Pros:
- Dual-purpose design for both straightening and curling
- 105mm long plates
- Three temperature settings (180°C - 200°C)
- Heat-safe cord for comfortable, tangle-free use
- Kerashine technology helps reduce heat damage
Cons:
- Limited temperature range compared to professional-grade models
- No LED display
- No automatic shut-off feature
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,849 on Myntra.
Philips Silk Protect HS397/40 Kerashine Titanium Straightener
The Philips Silk Protect HS397/40 Kerashine Titanium Straightener is designed for effortless styling with Keratin ceramic plates that ensure smooth gliding and reduce heat damage. Featuring ionic care technology, it tames frizz and adds shine for a polished look.
Pros:
- Keratin ceramic plates
- Ionic care to control frizz
- Quick heat-up (60 sec)
- Handle lock & plate lock
- Swivel cord & storage hook
- 2-year warranty
Cons:
- No digital display
- Not suitable for ultra-thick or coarse hair requiring higher heat
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,746 on Myntra.
Vega 3-in-1 Hair Styler (VHSCC-01) – Straightener, Curler & Crimper
The Vega 3-in-1 Hair Styler is a versatile tool that lets you straighten, curl, and crimp your hair effortlessly. Featuring ceramic-coated plates and a 32mm curling barrel, it ensures even heat distribution for smooth styling.
Pros:
- 3-in-1 functionality – straightener, curler and crimper
- Ceramic-coated plates & barrel helps with even heat distribution
- Cool tip & 360° swivel cord for safe and easy styling
- One-button switch
- Power indicator light
Cons:
- No adjustable temperature settings
- Not ideal for thick or coarse hair requiring high heat
- Crimping plates may not be deep enough for dramatic texture
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,459 on Myntra.
Ikonic Black Beauty Ceramic Coated Hair Straightener – Black
The Ikonic Black Beauty Hair Straightener features ceramic-coated floating plates that ensure even heat distribution for smooth, frizz-free styling. Designed with overheat protection, an LED indicator, and a 360° swivel cord, it delivers convenience and safety while styling.
Pros:
- Floating plates
- Ceramic coating
- Instant heat-up under 60 seconds
- 360° swivel cord
- Overheat protection with automatic shut-off
Cons:
- No adjustable temperature settings
- May not be ideal for very thick or coarse hair
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,000 on Myntra.
Havells HS4201 Keratin Infused Hair Straightening Brush – Purple
The Havells HS4201 Hair Straightening Brush combines advanced keratin infusion with a PTC heating element, ensuring smooth and frizz-free hair while maintaining moisture. With black bristles to cool down hair and keratin-infused grey bristles for heat-based straightening, it provides a salon-like finish at home. A 360° tangle-free swivel cord, auto shut-off after 45 minutes, and fast heat-up in 60 seconds enhance safety and ease of use.
Pros:
- Keratin-infused bristles
- 5 temperature (130°C – 210°C) settings
- Auto shut-off after 45 minutes
- Fast heat-up in 60 seconds
- Long 1.8m swivel cord
Cons:
- Not suitable for very tight curls
- Brush design may not achieve pin-straight hair like a flat iron
- Larger size may not be travel-friendly
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,512 on Myntra.
URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush
The URBANYOG MakeMeeBold 3-in-1 Hot Air Brush is designed for easy hair styling, volumizing, and quick drying. It features a powerful 1200W motor, ionic technology for frizz control, and activated charcoal bristles to enhance shine.
Pros:
- 5 temperature (Off/Warm/Low/Med/High) settings=
- Detachable head
- Auto shut-off after 60 minutes
- 360° swivel cord
- Ionic technology
Cons:
- Bulkier design may not be ideal for travel
- Can be noisy due to the powerful motor
- Might not be as effective on very thick or coarse hair
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 2,499 on Myntra.
AGARO HSB2107 Fast Heating Hair Straightening Comb with Ionic Technology
The AGARO HSB2107 Hair Straightening Comb is a 2-in-1 styling tool that combines hair straightening with combing, delivering salon-quality results. Designed with heat-resistant materials, it ensures smooth gliding, detangling, and enhanced volume.
Pros:
- Dual-purpose design for straightening and combing
- 5 heat settings
- Ionic technology
- Auto shut-off feature
- Fast heating with PTC heating technology
Cons:
- Paddle brush design may not work well for precise styling
- Can take longer to straighten very curly hair
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,204 on Myntra.
Ktein Fast Heating, Adjustable Temperature & Shock Proof Hair Straightener Brush
The Ktein Hair Straightener Brush is a high-performance styling tool made in India, designed to deliver salon-quality results with fast heating and adjustable temperature settings. Its shock-proof and anti-scalding design ensures safe usage, while the frizz-control technology provides a smooth, sleek finish. Unlike many imported products, this brush comes with a one-year guarantee and dedicated service center support, offering long-term reliability.
Pros:
- Fast heating
- Adjustable temperature settings
- Shock-proof and durable build
- Anti-scalding design
- Frizz control
Cons:
- May not provide pin-straight results
- Slightly bulky compared to traditional straighteners
- Requires multiple passes for thick or curly hair
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,019 on Myntra.
Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3511 Digital Hair Straightener
The Morphy Richards Keraflow HS3511 is a digital hair straightener featuring keratin-infused ceramic plates for a smooth, shiny, and frizz-free finish. Equipped with five adjustable heating modes (ranging from 150°C to 230°C), it provides flexibility for different hair types. The digital display allows for precise temperature control, while the heat-resistant safety pouch makes it travel-friendly and easy to store.
Pros:
- Keratin-infused ceramic plates
- Five temperature settings
- Digital display
- Heat-resistant pouch
- Compact and travel-friendly design
Cons:
- No auto shut-off feature
- Not ideal for creating curls or waves
- Might require multiple passes on thick or textured hair
The hair straightener is available for purchase at a price of Rs 1,904 on Myntra.
