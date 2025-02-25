Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities

As per Gurman, Apple wants to make sure that its iPhone 17 Pro models replace standalone cameras for video creators.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 10:27 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities

iPhone 17 series is the purported sucessor to Apple's iPhone 16 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple reportedly wants to make Pro iPhone models ideal for vloggers
  • iPhone 17 Pro variants may get major video recording improvements
  • These upgrades are likely to be highlighted at Apple’s September keynote
Following the launch of the iPhone 16e as the latest entry-level model from Apple, the focus has now shifted to the flagship iPhone 17 lineup which is slated to debut later this year. According to claims by a seasoned journalist, Apple is aiming to improve the camera capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro models but it will not just stop at still photography. The Cupertino-based technology company is also expected to emphasise on improvements related to video recording this time around.

Improved Video Recording on iPhone 17 Pro Models

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted Apple's ambitions of its iPhone 17 Pro models potentially being the go-to video recording devices for the vlogging community and other video content creators. The company is reported to deliver a “significant” upgrade, especially with the top-of-the-line Pro models, with a particular stress on improving the video recording prowess.

As per Gurman, Apple wants to make sure that its iPhone 17 Pro models replace standalone cameras for creators. The company is expected to advertise these improvements during the keynote at its anticipated September event with the debut of the iPhone 17 series.

While specifications remain unconfirmed, previous reports suggest Apple will equip the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, an upgraded version of the 12-megapixel camera currently found on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The phones may also come with a 24-megapixel selfie camera as opposed to the 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the current lineup.

Recently surfaced renders of the smartphones also suggest they may undergo a drastic change in terms of design, with the Pro models potentially sporting a Pixel-style camera layout along with dual-toned rear panels.

However, it is worth noting that there are several months until the iPhone 17 series is launched, and these leaks are advised to be taken with a grain of salt. More details about the handsets are likely to surface in the months leading up to their debut.

iPhone 17 Pro Models May Reportedly Offer Improved Video Recording Capabilities
