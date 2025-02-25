Google's Pixel 9a is expected to go official next month. While the speculated launch date is still weeks away, an alleged hands-on video of the Pixel 8a successor has leaked online, giving us an early glimpse at what to expect from the affordable Pixel phone this time. The video showcases a plastic back panel for the Pixel 9a. The phone appears to have a flushed camera module.

User Shane Craig has posted an alleged hands-on video of the Pixel 9a on Threads giving us a detailed look at the design. The video suggests a plastic rear panel on the phone, and this could be Google's way to cut costs on the new model. The flat frame seems to be made of aluminium and appears to have antenna lines.

The video showcases the Pixel 9a in a matte black shade and Google could market it as an Obsidian colour options. It appears to have a tiny pill-shaped flushed camera bump. The camera module is horizontally positioned slightly to the left with an LED flash placed on the right of the sensors. This camera layout is significantly different from Google's previous Pixel A series phones. The classic Google logo is shown in the rear panel.

While the leaked video doesn't show the Pixel 9a's display, previous leaks have hinted that it will have symmetrical bezels and a hole punch cutout. The handset could be available for pre-orders from March 19 and is tipped to go on sale on March 26. Pricing may start at $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 128GB storage option.

Pixel 9a Specifications (Leaked)

As per past leaks, the Pixel 9a will run on a Tensor G4 processor and feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is said to carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is likely to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Pixel 9a could feature a dual camera unit including a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,100mAh battery, with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support.