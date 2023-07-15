Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top Deals on Hair Straighteners from Philips, Syska and Havells

Hair straighteners from popular brands like Philips and Vega are heavily discounted during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Written by Viveka Nagar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is here with attractive deals on hair straighteners

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day hair straightener deals let you save up to 50 percent
  • You can avail of discounts and deals on products from Havells and Philips
  • You can also use bank card offers for more Amazon Prime Day savings

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 began last night and new discounts, offers and deals continue to surface on the platform, covering several categories of products — including hair straighteners. Take advantage of the amazing discounts on these useful appliances in the ongoing Prime Day Sale and get your hands on that one hair straightener you have always wanted. Apart from the ongoing deals, you can also enjoy an additional discount of up to 10 percent using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards on select models. We have handpicked some of the best deals on hair straighteners in India that you can purchase during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on hair straighteners

Philips Selfie Hair Straightener

Equipped with 19x85mm ceramic plates, the Philips Selfie Hair Straightener feaures a temperature range between 90 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit. The ceramic plates help in gliding the straightener smoothly and its SilkPro Care feature is claimed to minimise heat damage, straighten the hair and make them smoother for a salon-like finish.

It has a 1.6m long and 360 degrees swivel cord that makes handling and using the hair straightener easy and convenient. The Philips Selfie Hair Straightener heats up quickly and is ready to use in about 60 seconds which makes the process fast. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can save up to 25 percent and club the offer with bank offers to enjoy additional discounts.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,295)

Syska Hair Straightener

The Syska Hair Straightener has ceramic plates that cause less damage to the hair while its cool insulated tips prevent the fingers from accidentally burning due to touching the hot plates. It heats up within 60 seconds using the Rapid Heating function but on overheating it automatically shuts down which helps keep you and the device safe. It is a light body hair straightener with a stylish design and a simple lock function that makes it travel-friendly.

The appliance has a long and 360 degrees swivel cord that allows you to move the straightener in any direction with ease. During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, on the Syska Hair Straightener, you can save up to 50 percent on the device, while availing of bank offers or cashback offers to save more money on your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,179)

Vega Adore Hair Straightener

The ceramic-coated Vega Adore Hair Straightener provides a maximum of 210 degrees of temperature that makes styling the hair easy and safe. It comes with an easy lock button that allows safe storage while the 360 degrees swivel cord not only helps to move it in any direction but also prevents any tangles or knots of the 1.8 meters long cord.

This hair straightener has a power indicator that lets you know when the hair straightener becomes ready to use for styling your hair. The device has a compact design which makes it travel-friendly. You can up to 45 percent on the Vega Adore Hair Straightener during the ongoing Prime Day sale 2023. To save further, use bank offers for extra savings on the final cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

Havells Hair Straightener

The Havells Hair Straightener has long floating ceramic coated plates that not only make your hair frizz-free but it also prevents breakage of hair. It heats up the plates evenly which makes the process easy and fast. With the highest temperature of up to 210 degrees, it has a quick heat-up feature that heats up the straightener within 45 seconds. It has a power button that allows you to turn on the straightener when you want to use it and turn it back off when not in use.

The Havells Hair Straightener has a 360 degrees swivel cord that is 1.8 meters long which makes it convenient to turn in every direction. Havells Hair Straightener is available to shop at up to 50 percent discount making it a perfect buy for all hair stylers. Combine the existing offer with the bank offer or cashback offer to save a little extra to shop harder later.

Buy now at: Rs. 876 (MRP Rs. 1,695)
Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon prime day sale 2023, Best Deals on Hair Straighteners, Hair Straighteners, Philips, Syska, Vega, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day 2023, Amazon prime Day 2023, Amazon, Sale Offers
