Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India

Ambrane Solar 10K said to take up to 5 days to fully charge using the solar panels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Ambrane

Ambrane Solar 10K power bank has a four-fold solar panel design

Highlights
  • Ambrane Solar 10K has a four-fold solar panel design
  • The power bank can be recharged with 20W PD chargers
  • The Ambrane Solar 10K supports 22.5W charging output
Ambrane Solar 10K was launched in India on Monday. It is the first solar power bank from the company. The portable charger comes with a 10,000mAh capacity and supports 22.5W charging output. It is equipped with four foldable solar charging panels, an inbuilt LED flashlight, and a digital display, which helps keep track of the battery status of the power bank. The charger supports both USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity. A full recharge is said to take up to 5 days using the solar panels.

Ambrane Solar 10K Price in India, Availability

Ambrane Solar 10K price in India is set at Rs. 2,799 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Ambrane India website. It comes with a 180-day warranty and is offered in a single black colourway.

Ambrane Solar 10K Specifications, Features

The Ambrane Solar 10K sports a four-fold solar panel design and is said to come with a durable, flight-approved build. The company claims that it is designed especially to help hikers and mountaineers — people who need battery backup but do not always have access to electricity. The portable charger is equipped with an LED flashlight and an inbuilt digital display which shows users the battery status of the device. 

Equipped with SafeCharge Technology, the Ambrane Solar 10K has a multi-layered chipset which is said to protect the device against overheating, overcharging, and other similar risks. It boasts a charging capacity of 10,000mAh. The company says that depending on the sunlight conditions, the power bank can fully recharge in up to 5 days using solar panels with a solar input of up to 8.5W. It can also be recharged with 20W PD chargers in about 3.5 hours.

The Ambrane Solar 10K supports 22.5W fast charging output and supports both USB Type-A and Type-C connectivity. It is claimed to charge personal electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and more two or three times on a single charge. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
