OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC With Up to 24GB RAM

OnePlus 13 will offer 50W wireless charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 will ship with ColorOS 15

Highlights
  • OnePlus announced an important update concerning its next flagship
  • OnePlus will hold an event in China on October 23
  • The new handset will be launched on October 31
Qualcomm unveiled its long-awaited Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile SoC during its Summit 2024 event in Maui on Monday. Shortly after the launch, OnePlus officially announced that its upcoming OnePlus 13 will run on the new mobile platform. The flagship smartphone is set to go official on October 31 in China. The latest Android processor will power the next set of flagships from other OEMs like Xiaomi, Honor and iQOO.

Through its official Weibo account and Community forum, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The chipset will be paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus will hold an event in China on October 23 at 4:00pm (1:30pm IST) to reveal more details regarding its association with Snapdragon.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is built on TSMC's 3nm process and promises 44 percent improved power efficiency over its predecessor. It features an Oryon CPU with a custom eight-core structure with prime cores clocked at 4.32GHz and performance cores with a peak frequency of 3.53GHz. The new chipset is promised to deliver up to 45 percent improvements in CPU performance and 40 percent GPU performance improvements. It is paired with an Adreno GPU.

Besides OnePlus, other OEMs including Xiaomi, Realme and iQOO will utilise the chip for upcoming flagships like Xiaomi 15, iQOO 13, and Realme GT 7 Pro.

OnePlus 13 Specifications Teased 

Meanwhile, OnePlus is actively teasing the OnePlus 13 on the Web. It will arrive in Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will ship with ColorOS 15 and offer 50W wireless charging support.

Launch of OnePlus 13 is already scheduled to take place in China on October 31 at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). The handset is currently up for pre-orders in China through the company's official store.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
