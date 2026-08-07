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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, transactions made using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI can avail up to 10 percent off.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 19:33 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

iQOO Z11x 5G is now listed for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 28,990

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale is now live in India
  • Many iQOO and Vivo smartphones are available at significant discounts
  • No-cost EMI options are also available on select models
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale has started in India. The annual sale offers discounts on a range of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. Alongside the sale prices, customers can also take advantage of HDFC Bank instant discounts. Further, shoppers can avail exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases. The e-commerce platform has not announced the end date of the sale. 

iQOO, Vivo Smartphones See Major Price Cuts in Amazon Great Freedom Sale

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale, iQOO and Vivo smartphones are available at significant discounts across multiple price segments. The iQOO Z11x 5G is now listed for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 28,990. The iQOO 15R is now available for Rs. 49,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 56,999. 

Mobile photography enthusiasts can consider the Vivo X300 Ultra 5G, which is available for Rs. 1,59,999, down from Rs. 1,99,999. Above the sale prices, eligible buyers may still be able to lower the effective price by applying coupon-based discounts and exchange offers. The exchange offers vary across models. 

Transactions made using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI can avail up to 10 percent off. Further, during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Prime members will get additional discounts. You can also avail cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns on select items. There are UPI-based payment offers and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get extra offers. 

Let's take a look at the offers on Vivo and iQOO smartphones in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Offers Discounts on These iQOO, Vivo Smartphones

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
iQOO Z11x 5G Rs. 28,990 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 56,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Vivo X300 FE 5G Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 86,999 Buy Now
Vivo V70 5G Rs. 65,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Rs. 34,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 1,59,999 Buy Now
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iQOO Z11x 5G

iQOO Z11x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,080x2,344 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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