Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale has started in India. The annual sale offers discounts on a range of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. Alongside the sale prices, customers can also take advantage of HDFC Bank instant discounts. Further, shoppers can avail exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases. The e-commerce platform has not announced the end date of the sale.

iQOO, Vivo Smartphones See Major Price Cuts in Amazon Great Freedom Sale

In the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale, iQOO and Vivo smartphones are available at significant discounts across multiple price segments. The iQOO Z11x 5G is now listed for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 28,990. The iQOO 15R is now available for Rs. 49,999, instead of the actual price of Rs. 56,999.

Mobile photography enthusiasts can consider the Vivo X300 Ultra 5G, which is available for Rs. 1,59,999, down from Rs. 1,99,999. Above the sale prices, eligible buyers may still be able to lower the effective price by applying coupon-based discounts and exchange offers. The exchange offers vary across models.

Transactions made using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI can avail up to 10 percent off. Further, during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Prime members will get additional discounts. You can also avail cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns on select items. There are UPI-based payment offers and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will get extra offers.

Let's take a look at the offers on Vivo and iQOO smartphones in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale Offers Discounts on These iQOO, Vivo Smartphones

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