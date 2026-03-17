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NASA Artemis II Nears Launch After Fixing Key Rocket Issue

NASA’s Artemis II is nearing launch after engineers fixed a key issue with the Space Launch System. The mission will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon, marking humanity’s first crewed trip to lunar distance since the Apollo era over five decades ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2026 13:36 IST
NASA Artemis II Nears Launch After Fixing Key Rocket Issue

Photo Credit: NASA

SLS and Orion arrive at VAB for helium system checks ahead of Artemis II Moon mission launch.

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Highlights
  • Artemis II nears launch after engineers fix rocket safety issue
  • SLS and Orion set for rollout ahead of Moon mission
  • First crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972
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NASA's Artemis II mission, which marks man's first trip to the Moon'smoon's distance in more than 50 years, has taken a step closer to liftoff after a technical problem at Kennedy Space Center was overcome. Engineers are now planning to roll out the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B as early as Friday, March 20, while still allowing a launch opportunity as late as April 1.

A Series of Hurdles Before Rollout

According to NASA, during the final preparations for the originally scheduled rollout on March 19, engineers determined that the electrical harness for the flight termination system, a safety feature that allows the rocket to be destroyed remotely in case it goes off course, had to be replaced on the core stage. This problem was also quickly overcome. The problem comes after previous delays. The rocket had been delayed after a liquid hydrogen leak caused the first launch window to be cancelled. It had also been forced back into the Vehicle Assembly Building after a problem with the upper stage's helium flow.

What this mission means.

Once it is placed on the pad, the SLS rocket will transport four astronauts – Reid Wiseman as the commander, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency – on a 10-day free return trajectory to the Moon. This mission will be the first time humans have been sent to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. Additionally, Glover will be the first person of colour, Koch will be the first woman, and Hansen will be the first non-American to venture into deep space. Also, weather conditions are being monitored in the days leading up to the launch.

 

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Further reading: Artemis II, NASA, Space Launch System, Orion spacecraft, Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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