Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Artemis 2 Crew to Spend Last Full Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry

Artemis 2 mission’s Orion spacecraft is scheduled to make a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 April 2026 17:19 IST
NASA’s Artemis 2 Crew to Spend Last Full Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry

Photo Credit: NASA

After the splashdown, the Artemis 2 crew will be extracted using helicopters

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The splashdown is expected to take place at 5:37am IST on April 11
  • Orion has completed the second trajectory correction burn
  • The crew has started stowing away equipment for re-entry
Advertisement

NASA's Artemis 2 mission has entered its last full day in space. The Orion spacecraft is speeding towards the Earth, and is scheduled to make a splashdown in less than 24 hours. The US space agency's first crewed mission in 50 years is expected to bring new insights into deep space missions and will pave the way for future crewed missions to Mars. Ahead of the splashdown, the astronauts have started completing the critical tasks necessary. Once complete, the astronauts will also have to enable the heat shields to protect the spacepod from burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

Artemis 2: Last Day in Space

On the ninth day, the astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, will have three important tasks to perform. After testing the orthostatic intolerance garment and demonstrating manual piloting, they now have to begin stowing away equipment and securing it in specified locations.

NASA says the four astronauts will spend the majority of the day keeping the equipment they have had out during the mission in the designated spot. This will include removing cargo and locker netting, installing and adjusting crew seats, and ensuring all items are secured before the ship reaches the lower Earth orbit. The Artemis 2 crew will also review the latest weather briefing, recovery force status, and entry timeline. Additionally, they will also have to find time to work on post-landing operations.

The crew has already completed a crucial step necessary for re-entry. Called trajectory correction burn, the process involves igniting the Orion spacecraft's engine thrusters to fine-tune its path towards Earth. This is important to set the right angle for re-entry, ensuring the ship does not spend too much time in the atmosphere, as it can lead to the pod getting burned. One more correction burn will take place right before the ship enters the atmosphere.

As per the space agency, the Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on Friday at 8:07pm EDT (5:37am IST on April 11). Before entering the atmosphere, the ship will deploy its heat shield and enter at a steep angle to avoid staying airborne for too long. Once it splashes down, the astronauts will be extracted from the spacecraft within two hours using helicopters.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artemis 2, NASA, Moon, Earth, Space, Science, Lunar mission
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Infinix Note 60 Pro Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

NASA’s Artemis 2 Crew to Spend Last Full Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reveals the Design and Colour Options of the Upcoming Find X9s Pro
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Leak Hints at These Two Additional Colour Options
  4. Apple Could Shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro, Claims Tipster
  5. iQOO 16 Tipped to Launch With This Snapdragon Chip, Samsung Display
  6. The Upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G Will Feature This Snapdragon 7 Series Chip
  7. Google's AI Mode Can Now Help You Find and Make Restaurant Reservations
  8. Instagram Finally Lets You Edit Comments, But You'll Need to Be Quick
  9. Pearl Abyss Is Working on New Crimson Desert Features: Here's What's Coming
  10. Artemis 2 Enters Its Last Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Artemis 2 Crew to Spend Last Full Day in Space Before Earth Re-Entry
  2. Google Rolls Out AI Mode Agentic Features in India, Enables Restaurant Booking via Search
  3. Mudborn Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch Seems Imminent as Company Starts Teasing Arrival of a New Ace Model
  6. UK NCA-Led Operation Atlantic Freezes $12 Million Funds Tied to Approval Phishing Scams
  7. Poco M8s Listed on Thailand's NBTC Database Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch
  8. Crimson Desert to Get Difficulty Settings, Boss Rematches and More Improvements in Upcoming Patches
  9. Instagram Adds Support for Editing Comments Within 15-Minute Window
  10. Oppo Pad Mini Visits Geekbench Database With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip, 12GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »