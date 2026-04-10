NASA's Artemis 2 mission has entered its last full day in space. The Orion spacecraft is speeding towards the Earth, and is scheduled to make a splashdown in less than 24 hours. The US space agency's first crewed mission in 50 years is expected to bring new insights into deep space missions and will pave the way for future crewed missions to Mars. Ahead of the splashdown, the astronauts have started completing the critical tasks necessary. Once complete, the astronauts will also have to enable the heat shields to protect the spacepod from burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

Artemis 2: Last Day in Space

On the ninth day, the astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, will have three important tasks to perform. After testing the orthostatic intolerance garment and demonstrating manual piloting, they now have to begin stowing away equipment and securing it in specified locations.

NASA says the four astronauts will spend the majority of the day keeping the equipment they have had out during the mission in the designated spot. This will include removing cargo and locker netting, installing and adjusting crew seats, and ensuring all items are secured before the ship reaches the lower Earth orbit. The Artemis 2 crew will also review the latest weather briefing, recovery force status, and entry timeline. Additionally, they will also have to find time to work on post-landing operations.

The crew has already completed a crucial step necessary for re-entry. Called trajectory correction burn, the process involves igniting the Orion spacecraft's engine thrusters to fine-tune its path towards Earth. This is important to set the right angle for re-entry, ensuring the ship does not spend too much time in the atmosphere, as it can lead to the pod getting burned. One more correction burn will take place right before the ship enters the atmosphere.

As per the space agency, the Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on Friday at 8:07pm EDT (5:37am IST on April 11). Before entering the atmosphere, the ship will deploy its heat shield and enter at a steep angle to avoid staying airborne for too long. Once it splashes down, the astronauts will be extracted from the spacecraft within two hours using helicopters.