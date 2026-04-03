NASA made history on Wednesday after successfully launching the Artemis 2 mission, which is carrying four astronauts to a lunar flyby. This is the first time in the 21st century that NASA has attempted a crewed mission, more than 50 years after the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. During the initial phase, the spacecraft flew around Earth a couple of times to build up momentum. NASA confirmed that on Thursday, Day 2 of the mission, the Orion spacecraft was able to complete a critical engine burn and began moving towards the Moon.

Artemis 2's Real Journey Begins

In a blog post, NASA confirmed that the Orion spacecraft has moved out of Earth's orbit and is on a trajectory toward the Moon. The development occurred after the mission management team polled “Go” to complete the translunar injection (TLI) burn. For the unaware, a TLI burn is a critical propulsive manoeuvre where rocket engines are fired to increase the spacecraft's velocity to allow it to escape Earth's orbit.

"With that successful TLI, the crew is feeling pretty good up here on our way to the moon, and we just wanted to communicate to everyone around the planet who's worked to make Artemis possible that we firmly felt the power of your perseverance during every second of that burn," said Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II crew member and part of the Canadian Space Agency (via Space.com).

The critical process occurred at 4:49am on Thursday, as Orion began its journey towards the Moon. NASA revealed that the spacecraft's engine generates 6,000 pounds of thrust, which is enough to accelerate a car from 0 to 6mph in approximately 2.7 seconds. At the time of the burn, Orion's mass was noted to be 58,000 pounds, and it burned around 1,000 pounds of fuel during the firing.

NASA also shared details about how the astronauts aboard the spacecraft are getting their exercise done. Despite the strict mass and volume constraints of deep-space missions, the space agency has installed a flywheel exercise device which supports both aerobic exercises like rowing and resistive movements such as squats and deadlifts. It comes with loads up to 400 pounds.