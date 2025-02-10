A newly uncovered site in Saskatchewan, estimated to be 11,000 years old, is altering perspectives on early Indigenous civilisations in North America. The site, named Âsowanânihk, meaning "a place to cross" in Cree, has been found within the Sturgeon Lake First Nation (SLFN) territory. Discoveries at the site suggest the presence of a long-term, organised settlement rather than a temporary encampment. Stone tools, firepits, and bison remains have been identified, indicating continuous human occupation. The settlement's significance lies in the evidence of sustained habitation, contradicting previous notions of early Indigenous groups being primarily nomadic.

Evidence Points to Long-Term Occupation

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan, charcoal from a hearth within the settlement has been radiocarbon-dated to approximately 10,700 years ago. Archaeologist Glenn Stuart, who is involved in the research, stated in an email to Live Science that people settled in this location as soon as it became habitable following the last ice age. Findings indicate that ancestral First Nations communities lived in the region west of Prince Albert for thousands of years. The excavation has revealed a substantial firepit, suggesting that the site was revisited and occupied multiple times over an extended period.

Cultural and Historical Impact

SLFN Chief Christine Longjohn emphasised the historical and cultural importance of the discovery, stating that the site serves as tangible proof of Indigenous presence and resilience in the region. As reported, the site is being studied collaboratively by archaeologists and the Âsowanânihk Council, which comprises Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and educators. The council is actively working with stakeholders to ensure the protection of the site, which was initially discovered due to erosion along a riverbank. Concerns have been raised about potential threats posed by ongoing logging activities in the area, prompting efforts to preserve this historically significant location.