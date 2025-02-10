Technology News
English Edition

11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History

Excavations at Âsowanânihk reveal an ancient, long-term Indigenous settlement in Saskatchewan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 22:30 IST
11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An 11,000-year-old settlement, Âsowanânihk, discovered in Saskatchewan, is reshaping perspectives

Highlights
  • Âsowanânihk settlement in Canada is 11,000 years old
  • Discovery challenges beliefs about early Indigenous societies
  • Evidence suggests continuous human occupation, not nomadic life
Advertisement

A newly uncovered site in Saskatchewan, estimated to be 11,000 years old, is altering perspectives on early Indigenous civilisations in North America. The site, named Âsowanânihk, meaning "a place to cross" in Cree, has been found within the Sturgeon Lake First Nation (SLFN) territory. Discoveries at the site suggest the presence of a long-term, organised settlement rather than a temporary encampment. Stone tools, firepits, and bison remains have been identified, indicating continuous human occupation. The settlement's significance lies in the evidence of sustained habitation, contradicting previous notions of early Indigenous groups being primarily nomadic.

Evidence Points to Long-Term Occupation

According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan, charcoal from a hearth within the settlement has been radiocarbon-dated to approximately 10,700 years ago. Archaeologist Glenn Stuart, who is involved in the research, stated in an email to Live Science that people settled in this location as soon as it became habitable following the last ice age. Findings indicate that ancestral First Nations communities lived in the region west of Prince Albert for thousands of years. The excavation has revealed a substantial firepit, suggesting that the site was revisited and occupied multiple times over an extended period.

Cultural and Historical Impact

SLFN Chief Christine Longjohn emphasised the historical and cultural importance of the discovery, stating that the site serves as tangible proof of Indigenous presence and resilience in the region. As reported, the site is being studied collaboratively by archaeologists and the Âsowanânihk Council, which comprises Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and educators. The council is actively working with stakeholders to ensure the protection of the site, which was initially discovered due to erosion along a riverbank. Concerns have been raised about potential threats posed by ongoing logging activities in the area, prompting efforts to preserve this historically significant location.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Archaeology, Indigenous History, Historical Discoveries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
Honor Announces Integration of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model With Yoyo Assistant in China

Related Stories

11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  2. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  4. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, General Atomics Test Nuclear Fuel for Faster Mars Missions
  2. ISRO Successfully Conducts CE20 Cryogenic Engine Vacuum Test for LVM-3
  3. Romania’s ‘Living’ Rocks Expand and Multiply in a Strange Natural Process
  4. 11,000-Year-Old Settlement in Canada Challenges Indigenous History
  5. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Poses 1-in-43 Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  6. Kaushaljis VS Kaushal: Ashutosh Rana & Sheeba Chaddha Star in 2025 Family Drama
  7. Poco X7 Series, M-Series Smartphones Go on Sale at Discounted Prices Ahead of Valentine's Day
  8. What is Central African Republic Controversial Memecoin Experiment?
  9. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  10. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »