  Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100 Year Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France

Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100-Year-Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France

Scientists may have found a long-lost Roman canal built by Gaius Marius during the Cimbrian Wars over 2,100 years ago.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 March 2025 21:17 IST
Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100-Year-Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roman canal dated back more than 2,100 years may have been located in southern France

Highlights
  • Possible discovery of the ancient Roman Marius Canal in France
  • The canal may have been built by Gaius Marius during the Cimbrian Wars
  • Archaeologists are studying remains near the Rhône River delta
A Roman canal dated back more than 2,100 years may have been located in southern France. The structure is believed to be the Marius Canal. It is thought to have been built between 104 and 102 B.C. during the Cimbrian Wars. The Romans had been engaged in battles against the Cimbri and Teutones, two migrating Celtic tribes. The waterway was said to have been ordered by Roman general Gaius Marius to improve supply routes. If confirmed, this would be the first major Roman hydraulic engineering project in Gaul.

Study Suggests Ancient Canal Matches Roman Construction Patterns

According to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the canal's remains were found south of Arles within the Rhône River delta. The research team which was led by Joé Juncker, a geoarchaeologist at the University of Strasbourg, conducted sediment core analysis and radiocarbon dating. These tests indicate that the site was used between the first century B.C. and third century A.D. The dimensions of the canal which measured approximately 98 feet in width, aligns with Roman engineering standards.

Archaeological Evidence Points to Roman Use

Finding from the site includes 69 pieces of Roman ceramics. It  has two ancient wooden stakes, and large cobblestone platforms. Radiocarbon analysis of the stakes suggests they date back to the first to fourth century A.D. Simon Loseby, an honorary lecturer at the University of Sheffield, told Live Science that the discovery adds to evidence of Roman large-scale infrastructure projects. He noted that further excavations may reveal quays or towpaths, which could provide stronger confirmation of the canal's purpose and duration of use.

Further Excavations Needed to Confirm Identity of Canal

The last historical mention of the Marius Canal was recorded by Pliny the Elder in the first century A.D. Juncker cautioned that without additional archaeological verification, definitive attribution to Marius remains uncertain. Research at the site continues.

