Redmi Turbo 4 Surfaces Online Again; Tipped to Launch in China Soon

Redmi Turbo 4 could come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Turbo 4 is expected to succeed the Redmi Turbo 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 4 could support 90W wired fast charging
  • The handset could launch globally as the Poco F7
  • The Redmi Turbo 4 may come alongside a Pro variant
Redmi Turbo 4 has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. Several leaks have suggested the expected key features of the purported smartphone. It is likely to launch alongside a Pro variant. The company has yet to officially confirm either of the rumoured Redmi Turbo 4 series handsets. A new report now claims that a senior Redmi official has teased the upcoming China launch of the Redmi Turbo 4 phone. The phone is expected to arrive as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 3.

Redmi Turbo 4 Launch (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report claims that Redmi General Manager Wang Teng hinted at the upcoming launch of the Redmi Turbo 4 in a post on a short-video platform. The report notes that the moniker of the handset was not revealed but the official shared the keyword “Little Tornado” in the video which supposedly hints at the Redmi Turbo 4. No other details about the purported smartphone were revealed in the alleged video. An official teaser or the launch date announcement is expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, an earlier leak claimed that the Redmi Turbo 4 may launch alongside a Turbo 4 Pro variant. The base version could launch globally as the Poco F7. The Redmi Turbo 4 will likely get a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, while the Pro option is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both handsets are expected to pack 6,000mAh batteries each. A recent 3C listing suggested that the base variant may support 90W wired fast charging.

Redmi Turbo 3 Specifications, Price

The Redmi Turbo 3 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS skin on top.

At the back, the Redmi Turbo 3 carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, while the front camera holds a 20-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The price of the Redmi Turbo 3 starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It is available in 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations as well.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
