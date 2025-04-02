444-Million-Year-Old Inside-Out Fossil Without Head And Legs Found In South Africa

Fossils of a 444 million-year-old marine creature, which is preserved in an unusual state, have been unearthed in South Africa. The remains belong to an extinct species of arthropod that lived long before dinosaurs, claims a new study. The fossils, which were discovered nearly 250 miles north of Cape Town in the Cederberg Mountains, shows an inside-out preservation technique. This means that the the soft tissues, such as muscles and guts, survived but the hard outer shell and limbs did not. This rare preservation offers a glimpse into ancient marine life and environments that existed during the Late Ordovician period.

Fossil Findings and Preservation

According to the study published in the journal Papers in Palaeontology, researchers have identified the specimens of the recently discovered fossils to be known as Keurbos susanae. The fossils were found in the Soom Shale, a geological formation recognised for preserving soft-bodied fossils. The researchers stated that the remains had been preserved without their shell and head while internal features like muscles and intestines remained intact. It has been reported that the species possibly lived in oxygen-deficient waters high in dissolved hydrogen sulphide which may have contributed to the unique preservation of soft tissues.

Challenges in Fossil Interpretation

Lead researcher Dr Sarah Gabbott, a Palaeontologist at the University of Leicester, told Live Science that the fossil was described as an "inside-out, legless, headless wonder". She mentioned that muscles, tendons and even guts had been mineralised in remarkable detail while the outer shell and legs were missing due to decay. According to the report, the fossil dates back to a period when nearly 85 percent of marine life was wiped out by a mass extinction event. The absence of the exoskeleton has made it difficult for scientists to establish evolutionary links with other species from that time.

Limited Prospects of Further Discoveries

It has been reported that the fossil site where Keurbos susanae was discovered has been buried due to quarrying activity. Dr Gabbott mentioned that she had searched for additional specimens over the past two decades, but no new examples had been found. The species was named after her mother, Sue, who had encouraged her to pursue a career that brought her happiness. The research team noted that unless new specimens surface, the evolutionary significance of Keurbos susanae may remain unresolved.