NASA to Launch Three Rockets in Alaska to Study Auroral Substorms’ Impact

An important mission is set to take place in Alaska. It aims to understand how auroral substorms impact the Earth's upper atmosphere. Three rockets will be launched within a short window to observe the movement of air and changes in composition at high altitudes. Scientists seek to determine whether the heat from auroras causes vertical movement or if waves spread the energy across a wider area. The findings could improve space weather forecasting, which is crucial for satellites and communication systems.

Study Objective and Launch Plan

According to the reports from the experiment titled Auroral Waves Excited by Substorm Onset Magnetic Events (AWESOME), the rockets will be launched from Poker Flat Research Range. The facility, located 20 miles north of Fairbanks, is managed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks under a NASA contract. The launch window is open from 24 March to April 6.

A four-stage rocket and two two-stage rockets will be used. The first two will release tracers at specific altitudes to study wind movement. The third rocket will release vapour tracers at five different altitudes. The tracers, in pink, blue and white, should be visible for up to 20 minutes. Ground cameras will capture the data under specific lighting conditions.

Scientific Goals and Observations

Mark Conde, a space physics professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, leads the project. The experiment aims to determine how auroras affect air movement. One theory suggests vertical convection plays a key role, while another proposes that acoustic-buoyancy waves cause a broader atmospheric impact. The research could reshape current understanding and refine space weather models.

A team of graduate researchers will monitor the launches from various sites in Alaska, including Utqiagvik, Kaktovik, and Toolik Lake. The results may provide better insights into how auroral events alter atmospheric conditions and influence satellite-dependent technology.