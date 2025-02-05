Technology News
7,000-Year-Old Arrow Poison Found in South Africa, Shows Ancient Hunting Skills

Analysis of a 7,000-year-old femur confirms ancient humans used complex poison mixtures for hunting.

Updated: 5 February 2025
7,000-Year-Old Arrow Poison Found in South Africa, Shows Ancient Hunting Skills

Photo Credit: Dr Aliénor Duhamel, CC BY-NC-ND

A 7,000-year-old antelope femur in South Africa reveals the earliest known use of arrow poison

  • 7,000-year-old femur reveals oldest multi-component arrow poison
  • Toxic compounds found suggest ancient trade in plant-based poisons
  • Discovery sheds light on early human hunting and pharmacology
A 7,000-year-old femur bone belonging to an antelope, discovered in a South African cave, has revealed the earliest confirmed use of a multi-component arrow poison. Three modified bone arrowheads were found embedded within the marrow cavity, and a recent scientific analysis has identified a mixture of plant-based toxins. This discovery provides new insight into the pharmacological knowledge and hunting practices of early humans, highlighting the complexity of their technological advancements and understanding of toxic substances.

Scientific Analysis of the Poisonous Compound

According to the reports published in The Conversation, Justin Bradfield, Associate professor at University of Johannesburg along with other researchers examined the femur using micro-CT imaging. The sediment-like substance inside the marrow cavity was found to be foreign matter rather than natural deposits. Chemical analysis confirmed the presence of digitoxin and strophanthidin, toxic cardiac glycosides that disrupt heart function. Ricinoleic acid, a derivative of ricin, was also detected, suggesting the use of multiple plant sources to create a potent poison.

Implications for Ancient Trade and Knowledge Systems

As per the research, the plants containing these toxic compounds are not naturally found near Kruger Cave, where the femur was originally discovered. No remains of these plants have been identified in previous archaeobotanical studies of the region. This suggests that early humans either travelled long distances to acquire these materials or engaged in an organised trade network for toxic plant ingredients. Such findings highlight the extensive knowledge early societies had regarding medicinal and toxic plants and their application in hunting strategies.

Historical Context of Poison Use in Hunting

Previous evidence of poison use dates back approximately 60,000 years, coinciding with the development of projectile hunting technology in Africa. While chemical verification of such early poison use remains unconfirmed, the newly analysed femur provides the first concrete proof of a deliberately mixed poison for arrows. The application of plant-based toxins to hunting weapons marks a significant evolutionary step in the efficiency of ancient hunting techniques, demonstrating a sophisticated level of planning and knowledge transfer among early human groups.

 

Further reading: Ancient Hunting, Arrow Poison, Archaeology, South Africa, Early Humans, Toxic Plants, Prehistoric Technology

