Vivo X300 Series Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Up to 6.78-Inch Display: Price, Features

Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 have made their debut in Europe, and the handsets are expected to launch in India within the next couple of months.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 22:44 IST
Vivo X300 Series Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Up to 6.78-Inch Display: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 lineup is equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Pro sports a 6.78-inch display
  • Vivo X300 packs a 6,040mAh battery
  • The lineup was recently launched in China
Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 were launched globally on Thursday. This comes two weeks after the Vivo X300 lineup debut in China. Both handsets are powered by the flagship 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Moreover, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 feature triple rear camera units. On the front, both phones are equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras, placed inside a hole punch display cutout. The Vivo X300 series is expected to launch in India at the start of December, according to a recent report.

Vivo X300 Series Price, Availability

Vivo X300 Pro price is set at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the sole variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 price starts at EUR 1,049 (about Rs. 1,08,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at EUR 1,099 (about Rs. 1,13,000).

Both Vivo X300 series phones will go on sale on November 3 in Europe via the company's online store. The Vivo X300 Pro will be offered in Dune Brown and Phantom Black colourways. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 will be available in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options.

vivo x300 global inline Vivo X300

Vivo X300 (pictured) boasts a 6.31-inch AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications, Features

The Vivo X300 Pro is a dual-SIM handset that ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports a 6.78-inch 1,260×2,800 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 452ppi pixel density. The screen supports a P3 colour gamut and HDR. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 94.85 percent, too.

Powering the flagship Vivo X300 Pro is an octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which delivers a peak clock speed of 4.21GHz. The SoC is paired with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It also gets a V3+ Imaging chip.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) periscope camera with up to 100x digital zoom capability. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. The rear camera setup can record up to 8K resolution videos.

The list of onboard sensors includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security, a laser autofocus sensor, a hall effect sensor, an IR blaster, a flicker sensor, and a multispectral sensor. The Vivo X300 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity.

It is equipped with a 5,440mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The Vivo X300 Pro features a dual-speaker setup, an x-axis linear motor, an Action Button, and a signal amplifier chip. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The Pro model measures 161.98×75.48×7.99mm in dimensions, and weighs about 226g.

Vivo X300 Specifications, Features

The vanilla model, dubbed Vivo X300, ships with the same chip, OS, connectivity options, and security features as the Pro variant. While it is equipped with a smaller 6.31-inch 1,216×2,640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED screen, the rest of the display features are identical. Also, it packs a 5,360mAh battery, instead of the 5,440mAh battery on the Vivo X300 Pro.

It also has a triple rear camera module. However, the Vivo X300 features a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera. Both Pro and standard models are equipped with the same selfie camera. Being smaller in size, the phone measures 150.57×71.92×7.95mm in dimensions, while weighing about 190g.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo X300 Price, Vivo X300 Pro Price, Vivo X300 Global Launch, Vivo X300 Pro Global Launch, Vivo X300 Specifications, Vivo X300 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Vivo X300 Series Launched Globally With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Up to 6.78-Inch Display: Price, Features
