The Realme GT 8 Pro is scheduled to be launched in India in November. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has teased several details about the upcoming flagship. It is teased to come with a 2K resolution display with up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is confirmed to be the first Realme smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Teased

Key specifications of the Realme GT 8 Pro were teased in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is confirmed to come with a 2K display with 7,000 nits peak brightness. The handset's Chinese counterpart sports a similar-spec'd 6.79-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,136 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 508 ppi pixel density.

The company has also teased the presence of an ultra haptics motor and a symmetrical speaker on the Realme GT 8 Pro. The latter is expected to result in an improved multimedia experience, with the added ability to produce true stereo sound and create a wider and more balanced soundstage.

Powering the Realme GT 8 Pro is confirmed to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The company previously revealed that the handset's processor will be accompanied by a HyperVision+ AI Chip. It is also confirmed to ship with a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, which is claimed to mimic the feel of a Ricoh GR camera.

The smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Per previous reports, the Realme GT 8 Pro could be launched in India on November 20. A microsite for the handset is live on Flipkart, which indicates that it will be sold on the e-commerce platform, along with Realme's online store. However, its pricing details currently remain under wraps.

In China, notably, the Realme GT 8 Pro base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000). Its top-end configuration, with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 64,000).