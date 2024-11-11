Technology News
English Edition
  Pompeii DNA Study Reveals Surprising Ancestry and Uncovers New Insights on Family and Gender Assumptions

Pompeii DNA Study Reveals Surprising Ancestry and Uncovers New Insights on Family and Gender Assumptions

A DNA analysis from Pompeii sheds new light on the city’s cultural diversity, questioning long-held assumptions on family structures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 14:00 IST
Pompeii DNA Study Reveals Surprising Ancestry and Uncovers New Insights on Family and Gender Assumptions

Photo Credit: Archeological Park of Pompeii

Pompeii body casts

Highlights
  • Pompeii’s DNA analysis reveals unexpected ancestry diversity.
  • Genetic findings question Pompeii’s traditional family beliefs.
  • Pompeii’s population shows Mediterranean ancestry diversity.
A recent DNA analysis by researchers from the University of Florence, Harvard University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology has brought new insight into the lives of Pompeii's ancient population. This genetic study revises assumptions that have shaped historical understanding since the city's discovery in 1748. Findings indicate a complex social and cultural diversity among the people, previously inferred only through visual evidence.

A New Perspective on Pompeii's Social Ties and Origins

In 79 AD, the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed Pompeii, encasing its population in layers of ash. Traditional interpretations, largely based on skeletal positions and artefacts like jewellery, suggested specific gender roles and family structures among the victims. However, DNA samples recently extracted from 14 restored skeletal remains reveal a different narrative. According to Professor David Caramelli, Department of Anthropology at the University of Florence, genetic data offers surprising variations in kinship and gender, challenging previous inferences based solely on physical features.

Analysis of casts, including a group from the well-known House of the Golden Bracelet, showed that what were once believed to be parent-child groups were, in fact, unrelated individuals. Additional findings, reported by David Reich of Harvard University, highlighted that several individuals previously identified as close family or presumed to share genetic ties, in reality, had no biological relation. Gender assumptions were also questioned as certain artefacts traditionally linked to women were found with men.

Pompeii's Diverse Genetic Heritage Revealed

The DNA research further underscored Pompeii's cosmopolitan roots. Evidence of Eastern Mediterranean ancestry in many residents reveals that the city's population likely comprised immigrants, a reflection of the cultural and genetic diversity within the Roman Empire. Alissa Mittnik, representing the Max Planck Institute, noted that the study illustrates the benefits of merging genetic and archaeological data to avoid projecting modern assumptions onto historical interpretations.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Director of Pompeii Park, stated that integrating DNA analysis has been crucial for enhancing the park's research capabilities. With the addition of studies in isotopic analysis and bioarchaeology, the park is evolving into an interdisciplinary research centre, advancing the field of archaeology through modern technology.

 

Pompeii, DNA analysis, Archaeology, Roman Empire, ancestry, cultural diversity, family structure, Pompeii Park, Mount Vesuvius
Pompeii DNA Study Reveals Surprising Ancestry and Uncovers New Insights on Family and Gender Assumptions
