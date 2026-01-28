Technology News
New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation

Astronomers have captured unprecedented images of young exoplanetary systems using ALMA. The ARKS survey mapped 24 debris disks, revealing rings, gaps, and collisions that expose how planets evolve from formation into stable systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2026 16:43 IST
New ALMA Images Reveal Complex Rings Left Behind by Planet Formation

Photo Credit: Sebastian Marino, Sorcha Mac Manamon, ARKS collaboration

Protoplanetary disks seen by ALMA as part of the ARKS project.

Highlights
  • ALMA images reveal chaotic teenage phases of exoplanet systems
  • ARKS survey maps 24 debris disks with rings, gaps and substructures
  • Debris disks offer clues to how our Solar System evolved
Astronomers have, for the first time, captured snapshots of exoplanetary systems in their chaotic “teenage years”. The ARKS survey conducted international research by using Chile's Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) to obtain 24 images of dusty debris disks, which show the cold remnants that exist after planets finish their formation process. The missing link enables planetary scientists to study the expansion process that transforms newly formed planets into established planetary systems.

Mapping Young Planetary Systems

According to the research, Debris disks are the collision-dominated leftovers of planet formation. The ARKS program is a new benchmark: the largest, highest-resolution survey of debris disks to date. By targeting 24 such disks with ALMA's 66 antennas, the survey produced the sharpest views of these rings. The images reveal complexity: many disks show multiple rings, broad smooth halos, sharp gaps, and even arcs or clumps of debris rather than simple, uniform belts. About one-third of the systems exhibit clear substructures — possible imprints of earlier planet-building stages. Some disks also retain unexpected amounts of gas, suggesting planet-formation processes may continue longer than thought.

Insights into Solar System Evolution

The results demonstrate the historical development of our Solar System. The Kuiper Belt, which exists as a circular band of ice particles beyond Neptune, contains evidence of past cosmic impacts and celestial body movements. The ARKS images show that during the early development of a system, its orbits experience extreme disturbances and massive collisions like the Moon-forming impact, change the entire system. Astronomers examine multiple young star systems to investigate whether our Sun experienced common or exceptional behaviour during its early development. The survey adds "missing pages" to the Solar System's family album, helping complete our picture of how planetary systems evolve.

 

Further reading: Astronomy, Exoplanets, ALMA, Planet Formation, Debris Disks, Solar System Evolution, Space Science
