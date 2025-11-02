One of the most celebrated families of Bollywood - The Kapoors, is coming out with their documentary for the very first time on the OTT. This series will explore their love for food as they collectively engage in candid conversations and unfiltered chats. Furthermore, the series will celebrate its forever legacy wherein the family will pay their tribute to their family patriarch, i.e., Raj Kapoor. This documentary series has been created by Armaan Jain and features all the prime faces of the Kapoor family.

When and Where to Watch Dining With The Kapoors

This series will premiere on November 21, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dining With The Kapoors

Directed by Smriti Mudhra, this Netflix original show revolves around the Kapoor Family, where the members gather at the dining table for candid conversations. They will share their love for food and how the family's legacy has been closely tied to their culinary interests. Also, the show will celebrate their family's patriarch, Raj Kapoor, as the members will share emotional memories. Their discussions will surface around relationships, career, and shared history. From unfiltered conversations to unending gossip, this show will be a perfect blend of laughter, warmth, and love.

Cast and Crew of Dining With The Kapoors

Conceptualized by Armaan Jain, this show stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and more. The editors of the show are Sujit Agrawal and Geeta Singh.

Reception of Dining With The Kapoors

This documentary show is yet to be released on Netflix; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about the response, though.