Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones

Redmi A4 5G is listed for Rs. 9,499 in the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • With the right bank cards, the price of the products will drop further
  • Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the sale
Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale has started in India with several deals and discounts on smartphones, ranging from top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max to the budget-friendly Lava O3. The sale started today (January 13) at 12pm (noon)after offering 12 hours of early access for Prime subscribers. Besides the regular discounts, Amazon provides up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using select bank cards during the sale. Smartphones from brands like Realme, Redmi, and Itel are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale. 

Buyers who have been looking for a smartphone in the affordable price range can take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Among all the deals, the most notable offer is live on the Redmi A4 5G, usually costing Rs. 11,999, which is currently offered for Rs. 9,499. Buyers can get the phone for Rs. 8,999 by applying a coupon discount. 

During the Amazon sale, buyers can also get the Realme Narzo N61 for as low as Rs. 7,498, down from the original rate of Rs. 8,999. In addition to the general price drops, shoppers can receive 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are available for those opting for credit card EMI. Further, there are exchange discounts and no-cost EMI offers. 

Top Deals on Budget Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Realme Narzo N61 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
Redmi A4 5G Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Rs. 14,499 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
Itel P55 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Poco X6 Neo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Lava O3 Rs. 7,199 Rs. 5,579 Buy Now

 

Poco X6 Neo 5G

Poco X6 Neo 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display with slim bezels
  • Value for money
  • Main camera produces good results in daylight
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs Android 13
  • Bloatware
  • Lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Poco X6 Neo 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi A4 5G

Redmi A4 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
