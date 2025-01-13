Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones

Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale has started in India with several deals and discounts on smartphones, ranging from top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max to the budget-friendly Lava O3. The sale started today (January 13) at 12pm (noon)after offering 12 hours of early access for Prime subscribers. Besides the regular discounts, Amazon provides up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using select bank cards during the sale. Smartphones from brands like Realme, Redmi, and Itel are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 Sale.

Buyers who have been looking for a smartphone in the affordable price range can take advantage of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Among all the deals, the most notable offer is live on the Redmi A4 5G, usually costing Rs. 11,999, which is currently offered for Rs. 9,499. Buyers can get the phone for Rs. 8,999 by applying a coupon discount.

During the Amazon sale, buyers can also get the Realme Narzo N61 for as low as Rs. 7,498, down from the original rate of Rs. 8,999. In addition to the general price drops, shoppers can receive 10 percent instant discount on transactions carried out through SBI credit cards. Similar offers are available for those opting for credit card EMI. Further, there are exchange discounts and no-cost EMI offers.

Top Deals on Budget Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

