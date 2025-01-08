Ancient Migration Shaped Yemen's Unique Genetic Makeup, Finds New Study

A detailed analysis of Yemeni genomes has shed light on ancient migration patterns, uncovering genetic influences from the Levant, Arabia, and East Africa. The research indicates that Yemen's geographic location as a historical crossroads has shaped its modern genetic makeup. Maternal DNA has highlighted significant East African ancestry, while paternal DNA has linked Yemeni populations to the Levant and Arabia. These findings underscore Yemen's role in facilitating interactions among Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Levant over millennia.

Historical Genetic Contributions Examined

According to the study titled Human Migration from the Levant and Arabia into Yemen since Last Glacial Maximum, published in Scientific Reports, researchers analysed 46 whole genomes and 169 genotype arrays from Yemenis, along with 351 comparative genotype arrays from neighboring populations. As reported by phys.org, findings revealed that Yemen's genetic makeup reflects multiple migration waves, with major events identified 5,220 years ago involving populations from Palestine and around 750 years ago from East Africa.

The study highlights the prevalence of the J1 haplogroup in Yemen, a paternal marker linked to Southwest Asia, while mitochondrial DNA showed substantial African matrilineal influence. Nearly one-third of Yemeni individuals carried African-specific mitochondrial haplogroups, such as L2a1, suggesting a continuous female-mediated gene flow from East Africa.

Impact of Historical Events on Genetic Diversity

The genetic signatures align with historical periods of trade and migration. Researchers noted the Levantine contributions coincided with the Bronze Age and earlier, while the East African component appeared linked to Yemen's involvement in the Red Sea slave trade. The research pointed to the unique demographic effects of medieval forced migration, with African maternal lineages persisting despite the dilution of East African alleles in Yemen's autosomal DNA.

Regional Variations in Genetic Profiles

The study observed differences in genetic influences across Yemen, with coastal populations showing stronger African admixture compared to inland regions, which were genetically closer to Arabia and the Levant. These genetic patterns provide insights into Yemen's historical role in regional trade and migration networks and its diverse ancestral connections.