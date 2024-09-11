Technology News
Ancient Rare Ring Belonging to ‘Painted People’ Discovered in Scotland

A 1,000-year-old Pictish ring has been discovered at Scotland's Burghead Fort, found by John Ralph during an archaeological dig.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 September 2024 08:30 IST
Photo Credit: National Museum Scotland

The 1,000-year-old ring contains either a piece of garnet or red glass at its center

Highlights
  • Pictish ring found at Burghead Fort site in Scotland
  • Ring is 1,000 years old, features a red gemstone
  • Discovery made by John Ralph, retired engineer
A significant archaeological find has emerged from Scotland - a 1,000-year-old ring discovered at a site once occupied by the Picts. John Ralph, a retired engineer with a background from the University of Aberdeen, made this discovery on the last day of a dig at the historic Burghead Fort. This fort, situated on a land promontory, was largely obscured by 19th-century developments in the town of Burghead.

Uncovering a Rare Artefact

The ring, distinguished by its red centre, is shaped like a kite and is composed of metal. It is an unusual find, as few Pictish rings have been uncovered, and those found are typically from hoards buried intentionally. Dr Gordon Noble, an archaeology professor at the University of Aberdeen, noted the rarity of such finds. He expressed surprise at discovering the ring in a domestic context, saying, “We certainly weren't expecting to find something like this lying around the floor of what was once a house.”

Historical Context

The Picts, known for their tattoos and resistance to Roman rule, left behind limited written records, according to a Live Science report. Artefacts like this ring are crucial for understanding their culture. Dr Noble explained that the ring, along with other metalworking evidence from the site, indicates that Burghead was a prominent site during the Pictish era.

Future Analysis

The ring is now being examined by the National Museum of Scotland. Dr Noble's team will investigate whether the ring was made on-site and who might have been its intended recipient. This analysis aims to shed light on the Pictish craftsmanship and the significance of the ring within their society.

 

Comments

Archaelogy, History, Science, Studies
