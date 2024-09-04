Technology News
English Edition
  Early Human Settlement's Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge

Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge

An ancient limestone bridge found submerged in a cave on Mallorca reveals that humans inhabited the island 6,000 years ago.

Updated: 4 September 2024 18:53 IST
Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge

Photo Credit: Unplash/Jeremy Bishop

The bridge was initially thought to be about 4,400 years old based on pottery fragments

Highlights
  • Submerged limestone bridge on Mallorca is 6,000 years old
  • Bridge discovery rewrites the timeline of human habitation on the island
  • Analysis of mineral deposits on the bridge reveals early settlement
Early humans might have settled within a cave on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, a group of researchers have found. The discovery was made because of the identification of an ancient submerged bridge, which is said to have been constructed roughly 6,000 years ago. This discovery revises the previously accepted timeline of human settlement on the island, suggesting that the region was inhabited much earlier than previously believed. In 2000, researchers discovered the 25-foot-long (7.6 meters) bridge during a scuba-diving expedition in a flooded cave.

New Dating Techniques Reveal Earlier Human Presence

The bridge, constructed from large limestone blocks, was initially thought to be about 4,400 years old based on pottery fragments found within the cave. However, a recent analysis led by Professor Bogdan Onac, a geology professor at the University of South Florida, has shown that this estimate was inaccurate.

To ascertain the bridge's true age, the research team analysed a distinct light-coloured band on the bridge's upper section, formed by calcite encrustations. These deposits, known as speleothems, revealed sea-level changes over time. By studying these mineral deposits, the researchers concluded that the bridge was constructed around 6,000 years ago, pushing back the timeline of human habitation on the island by 1,600 years.

Significance of the Discovery

This discovery is significant because it suggests that humans were present on Mallorca much earlier than previously thought. The popular belief in the scientific community is that the island, unlike other Mediterranean islands like Cyprus and Crete, was one of the last to be settled.

The researchers believe further investigation is needed to understand why Mallorca was inhabited later than other islands in the region, suggesting that the island may have lacked essential resources, such as farmable land, necessary for sustaining early human populations.

 

Further reading: Humans, Archaelogy, History, Science
Early Human Settlement’s Evidence Discovered in 6,000 Years Old Ancient Submerged Bridge
