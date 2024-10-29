Technology News
English Edition

Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says

Recent studies raise concerns over synthetic food dyes and their impact on children’s behaviour.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:15 IST
Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says

Photo Credit: Usplash/ Alex Munsell

The FDA has upheld its approval of synthetic food dyes.

Highlights
  • California bans specific synthetic food dyes in schools.
  • FDA maintains approval despite health concerns.
  • Studies link synthetic dyes to behavioural issues in children.
Advertisement

Synthetic food dyes are used in processed foods to enhance colour but have no nutritional or preservative benefits. Common in snacks, drinks, and cereals, these dyes are labelled by colour and number, such as "Red 40" or "Yellow 5." They are particularly prevalent in foods marketed toward children. Without clear labelling requirements in the US, consumers often face challenges in identifying which products contain these additives.

Recent Developments in California

California has recently taken a unique step with the passing of the California School Food Safety Act. Set to take effect in 2028, this legislation will ban specific synthetic dyes from public school foods. The move responds to studies that associate some synthetic dyes with behavioural effects in children, including issues with focus and increased hyperactivity. California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment reviewed 25 clinical trials on synthetic dyes, with findings indicating a potential link between consumption and behavioural changes.

Federal Position on Food Dyes

Contrary to California's approach, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has maintained its approval for synthetic food dyes, stating that current evidence does not conclusively prove a direct causative effect on behaviour. Although research has shown associations, the FDA's position remains unchanged, suggesting that available data do not meet the threshold for regulatory action. This divergence in guidelines has created a regulatory discrepancy, with state and federal perspectives on food dyes varying.

Research and the Broader Debate

The debate surrounding synthetic dyes has gotten more important as studies indicate possible health impacts. Some research suggests a connection between food dyes and neurobehavioral issues, particularly in children. The lack of any conclusive studies has made it challenging to establish more firm guidelines. Animal studies have shown neurological effects from exposure to certain dyes, though translating these findings to human diets remains complex.

Outlook for Food Dye Regulations

With California setting a new precedent, there is potential for other states to reconsider their policies. Advocacy groups and public health experts are increasingly calling for standardised guidelines to help consumers make informed choices. Until regulatory alignment is achieved, consumers are encouraged to check product labels for synthetic dye listings if they wish to avoid these additives.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Synthetic food dyes, children's health, California food regulations, FDA
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Tipped to Get 7-Inch Display
Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  3. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  4. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  5. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  6. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  7. Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots
#Latest Stories
  1. Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season
  2. TVS Reportedly Working to Launch Two New Electric Scooters in India
  3. China’s Tiangong Space Station Set for Expansion with New Modules and Upgrades
  4. NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Uncovers Distinct Red Rocks with Green Spots at 'Serpentine Rapids'
  5. Scientists Reveals New Method to Analyse 3D Structure of Artificial Photosynthetic Antenna
  6. NASA's New Solar Telescope Captures Dramatic Footage of the Sun Spraying Huge Charged Particles
  7. Indian Scientists Discover A Massive Exoplanet That is Five Times Larger Than Earth
  8. Ancient Maya City Valeriana Discovered in Mexico with Over 6,600 Structures
  9. Are Synthetic Food Dyes Harmful to Children? Here’s What the Science Says
  10. World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »