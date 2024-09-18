Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design; Battery Details Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S25+ could measure 7.3mm in thickness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 10:41 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25+ may come with a 6.7-inch display
  • The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25+ will likely pack a 4,900mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to launch as a successor to the Galaxy S24+. The purported smartphone will likely launch alongside the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra early next year. Over the past few days, leaked renders of the vanilla and Ultra models had surfaced online. Now, the CAD-based design renders of the Galaxy S25+ have been leaked. Meanwhile, a report has also shared the expected battery sizes of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Design (Expected)

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, shared CAD-based design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25+. The design of the purported handset resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The phone appears with flat sides and a flat display with very slim, uniform bezels, and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera.

samsung galaxy S25 plus android headlines onleaks inline Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25+ leaked CAD-based renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ Onleaks

 

The three camera units on the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ are arranged vertically in separate slots in the top left corner, similar to the existing Galaxy S24+ model. The rear camera slots are surrounded by rings, like the ones we see on the latest book-style foldable from Samsung. The position of the power button and the volume rocker on the right edge are the same as the existing model. Since these are CAD-based renders, features like SIM card slots are not seen.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Features (Expected)

A Galaxy Club report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to pack a 4,755mAh-rated battery with a typical value of 4,900mAh. This appears to be the same as the current Galaxy S24+. 

The report added that the base Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Ultra variants could also carry batteries similar to the preceding handsets. The vanilla model will likely get a 4,000mAh battery, while the Ultra variant may carry a 5,000mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy S25+, like the other Galaxy S25 handsets, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or in-house Exynos 2500 chipsets. The SoC may differ based on region. The Plus variant could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base onboard storage support.

The Galaxy S25+ could be equipped with a 6.65-inch screen, which will reportedly be marketed as a 6.7-inch display. The handset will likely measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm in size, which is about 0.4mm slimmer than the present Galaxy S24+.

