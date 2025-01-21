Technology News
Astronomers Spot Hundreds of Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using Infrared

Infrared observations help astronomers uncover hundreds of obscured supermassive black holes, reshaping cosmic understanding.

Updated: 21 January 2025 22:15 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hundreds of previously obscured supermassive black holes concealed within the vastness of the universe

Highlights
  • Infrared data uncovers hundreds of obscured supermassive black holes
  • Findings may refine galaxy formation theories
  • New estimates suggest 35% of black holes are hidden
Recent findings have revealed the presence of hundreds of previously obscured supermassive black holes concealed within the vastness of the universe. These colossal entities, often shrouded by thick clouds of gas and dust, were detected using advanced infrared observations. While their existence had long been theorised, the new discoveries offer a deeper understanding of how these celestial phenomena might influence the evolution of galaxies and cosmic structures.

Infrared Observations Reveal Hidden Black Holes

According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers utilised data from NASA's Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) and the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) to pinpoint hidden black holes. These tools enabled scientists to peer through the dense gas and dust that obscure visible light emissions. By examining infrared and high-energy X-rays, hundreds of potential black holes were identified, many of which had previously gone unnoticed.

Rethinking Black Hole Visibility

Reports indicate that supermassive black holes, defined as having a mass at least 100,000 times that of the Sun, are believed to exist at the centre of most large galaxies. Prior estimates suggested around 15 percent of these black holes were hidden; however, the latest findings propose that the number may be closer to 35 percent or even higher. Some of these black holes remain undetected due to their orientation or the dense material surrounding them, which blocks visible light.

Implications for Galaxy Formation

As reported by Live Science, astrophysicist Dr. Poshak Gandhi from the University of Southampton remarked that the absence of a supermassive black hole in a galaxy like the Milky Way could result in significantly more stars. This suggests that these entities may play a critical role in regulating star formation.

By combining archival data and advanced technology, scientists are gaining unprecedented insight into the prevalence and impact of hidden black holes. These findings are expected to refine current theories of galactic evolution and provide valuable perspectives on the cosmos.

 

Further reading: Hidden black holes, supermassive black holes, galaxy evolution, infrared astronomy, NASA discoveries
