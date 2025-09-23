WhatsApp may be developing a new feature for its Android app, which opens up more ways to control what's happening in a group chat. As per a feature tracker's report, it will soon allow users to mute the ‘everyone' mentions in a group conversation. The in-development feature is speculated to provide them with an extra option to mitigate frequent or unnecessary everyone mentions by adding a layer of personalisation to chats.

Mute Everyone Mentions on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the mute everyone mentions feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.1, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, a new Mute @everyone option has been added below the mute toggle in the notifications settings on WhatsApp for Android. However, it is turned off by default and only works when manually turned on.

The in-development feature is the exact opposite of another feature, which lets users mention everyone in group chats. It works not just for admins but for all participants, enabling even non-admins to alert everyone in the group with a single notification. However, to address concerns about its misuse and the feature becoming a disruptive element, the mute everyone mentions feature is said to be in development.

Once rolled out, users will be able to suppress notifications that are usually triggered by these mentions by simply muting a group chat. Meanwhile, they will also have an option to continue to receive the aforementioned notifications even if the group chat is muted, by tweaking its settings on WhatsApp for Android.

WABetaInfo reports that the mute everyone mentions feature on WhatsApp is currently under development and is not available even to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature might be rolled out for testing purposes over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.