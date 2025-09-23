Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats

The feature can be used to suppress notifications which are usually triggered by 'everyone' mentions on WhatsApp.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2025 09:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

The feature will be available in the notifications settings on WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The feature is reported in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.1
  • It can be accessed via a new Mute @everyone option in WhatsApp settings
  • The feature is not yet available to beta testers on Android
WhatsApp may be developing a new feature for its Android app, which opens up more ways to control what's happening in a group chat. As per a feature tracker's report, it will soon allow users to mute the ‘everyone' mentions in a group conversation. The in-development feature is speculated to provide them with an extra option to mitigate frequent or unnecessary everyone mentions by adding a layer of personalisation to chats.

Mute Everyone Mentions on WhatsApp

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the mute everyone mentions feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.27.1, which has been designated as a compatible update. The Meta Platforms-owned instant messaging client might be developing it for release in a future version of the app.

whatsapp mute mentions wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, a new Mute @everyone option has been added below the mute toggle in the notifications settings on WhatsApp for Android. However, it is turned off by default and only works when manually turned on.

The in-development feature is the exact opposite of another feature, which lets users mention everyone in group chats. It works not just for admins but for all participants, enabling even non-admins to alert everyone in the group with a single notification. However, to address concerns about its misuse and the feature becoming a disruptive element, the mute everyone mentions feature is said to be in development.

Once rolled out, users will be able to suppress notifications that are usually triggered by these mentions by simply muting a group chat. Meanwhile, they will also have an option to continue to receive the aforementioned notifications even if the group chat is muted, by tweaking its settings on WhatsApp for Android.

WABetaInfo reports that the mute everyone mentions feature on WhatsApp is currently under development and is not available even to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. The feature might be rolled out for testing purposes over the coming weeks with a future version of the app.

Comments

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
