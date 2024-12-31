Technology News
English Edition

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Approved for First Launch Under FAA License

Blue Origin secures FAA approval for New Glenn’s orbital launches from Florida. Certification mission set to begin

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 December 2024 14:00 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Approved for First Launch Under FAA License

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket had a 24-second hotfire on Dec. 27, 2024, at Cape Canaveral

Highlights
  • Blue Origin gets FAA approval for New Glenn rocket launch from Florida
  • First New Glenn mission to meet U.S. Space Force certification needs
  • Reusable first stage aims to land on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean
Advertisement

Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin, has been granted a commercial space launch license by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its New Glenn rocket. The approval, issued under a five-year license, allows orbital launches from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. New Glenn's reusable first stage is designed to land on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The debut launch is intended to meet certification requirements set by the U.S. Space Force before national security satellites can be deployed.

Certification Mission to Begin New Glenn's Operations

As reported by Reuters, according to the FAA, New Glenn's first mission will carry technology linked to the Blue Ring program, which focuses on maneuverable spacecraft for defense purposes. Originally scheduled to launch two NASA Mars-bound spacecraft, delays in the rocket's development led NASA to seek alternatives. This certification mission will play a critical role in positioning Blue Origin as a competitor in the national security launch market.

A Highly Competitive Space Race

As per a report by Reuters, Blue Origin is now part of a select group of companies competing for U.S. Department of Defense contracts, alongside SpaceX and United Launch Alliance. These selections fall under a $5.6 billion program aimed at enhancing the nation's space capabilities. Blue Origin's efforts are seen as an attempt to challenge SpaceX's dominance in the commercial launch sector.

Challenges in Development and Market Entry

Despite its ambitions, Blue Origin has faced delays in bringing the New Glenn rocket to market. Development was expedited in December last year under Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive, to address these challenges. Meanwhile, SpaceX continues to test its Starship rocket, which is designed for full reusability and has already achieved significant milestones.

The New Glenn launch is anticipated to mark Blue Origin's entry into a competitive market, where operational efficiency and reliability will be closely scrutinized. The company's progress will be pivotal in shaping the future of U.S. commercial space exploration and defense collaborations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blue Origin, New Glenn, FAA license, space exploration, U.S. Space Force, commercial spaceflight, orbital launch, reusable rockets
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Go Official in March During MWC 2025
Nvidia Is Reportedly Focusing on Embodied AI and Robotics Amid Rising Competition in AI Chips Market

Related Stories

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Approved for First Launch Under FAA License
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Get Discounts During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  2. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  3. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Get a Display Upgrade
  5. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  6. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Come With Car Crash Detection Capability
  8. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  9. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites
  2. Dubai-Based Bybit Faces Regulatory Action in Malaysia Over Alleged Unlicensed Operations
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Reportedly Offer Gemini Advanced Subscriptions for Free
  4. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Approved for First Launch Under FAA License
  5. Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Launch on March 28
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC May Use TSMC’s N3P Process; Tipped to Offer Up to 4GHz Peak Clock Speed
  7. Detroit Crime Drama Movie Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Ami Dakini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sony TV's New Horror Series
  9. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP69K Rating Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Massive Solar Flare Closes 2024 With Radio Blackouts and Auroral Possibilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »