Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement

Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement

So far, AI Mode in Search has required users to first sign up to Search Labs, but now it will work even without it.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 July 2025 13:45 IST
Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement

Photo Credit: Google

AI Mode uses a query fan-out technique to run multiple searches simultaneously

Highlights
  • AI Mode was first unveiled in March to select users in the US
  • It was expanded to Search Labs users in India in June
  • AI Mode in Search supports voice and image inputs
Advertisement

Google announced the rollout of AI Mode in Search to all users in India on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) search functionality was so far only available to Indian users registered on Search Labs, but now it is being expanded to everyone. The Mountain View-based tech giant has made the feature available across the desktop interface and via the Google app for Android and iOS. With this rollout, AI Mode is now fully released in the country. Notably, the Gemini-powered feature is also being integrated within Google Lens.

AI Mode Comes to All Users in India

In a press release, the tech giant announced the release of the feature in India. Google said that it has witnessed a positive response from users after the initial rollout of AI Mode, and it has led to the company fully rolling out the feature country-wide.

With this, the tech giant has removed the requirement of signing up for the feature via Search Labs, and is letting all users access it irrespective. However, users will need to remain logged into their Google account for the feature to work. As such, AI Mode does not work in incognito mode or when the user is logged out.

The new rollout does not bring any new functionalities, but users will get the full range of features that were so far available only to the Search Lab users. This means users can type text prompts and receive detailed responses complete with inline citations. Users can also ask a query using voice-based input.

AI Mode in Search is also being integrated into Google Lens. When users click a picture using Google Lens, they can now redirect it to AI Mode and ask queries about it. This way, they can also use images as input. Notably, the AI Mode button on the desktop can be found underneath the search field on the results page. It is located on the left-most side, alongside the “All,” “Images,” and “News” sections.

On smartphones, users will now see a new icon in the Google app and Google Search widget. The icon features a magnifying glass and a sparkle sign. Tapping on it will automatically open AI mode, and users can access all the features within this new interface.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Search, AI Mode, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
CMF by Nothing Shifts Global Marketing Operations to India, New Jobs Listed on Company's Website
Apple Takes Fight Against $587 Million EU Antitrust Fine to Court

Related Stories

Google Rolls Out AI Mode in Search to All Users in India, Removes Search Labs Sign Up Requirement
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  6. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  7. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »