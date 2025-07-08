Google announced the rollout of AI Mode in Search to all users in India on Tuesday. The artificial intelligence (AI) search functionality was so far only available to Indian users registered on Search Labs, but now it is being expanded to everyone. The Mountain View-based tech giant has made the feature available across the desktop interface and via the Google app for Android and iOS. With this rollout, AI Mode is now fully released in the country. Notably, the Gemini-powered feature is also being integrated within Google Lens.

AI Mode Comes to All Users in India

In a press release, the tech giant announced the release of the feature in India. Google said that it has witnessed a positive response from users after the initial rollout of AI Mode, and it has led to the company fully rolling out the feature country-wide.

With this, the tech giant has removed the requirement of signing up for the feature via Search Labs, and is letting all users access it irrespective. However, users will need to remain logged into their Google account for the feature to work. As such, AI Mode does not work in incognito mode or when the user is logged out.

The new rollout does not bring any new functionalities, but users will get the full range of features that were so far available only to the Search Lab users. This means users can type text prompts and receive detailed responses complete with inline citations. Users can also ask a query using voice-based input.

AI Mode in Search is also being integrated into Google Lens. When users click a picture using Google Lens, they can now redirect it to AI Mode and ask queries about it. This way, they can also use images as input. Notably, the AI Mode button on the desktop can be found underneath the search field on the results page. It is located on the left-most side, alongside the “All,” “Images,” and “News” sections.

On smartphones, users will now see a new icon in the Google app and Google Search widget. The icon features a magnifying glass and a sparkle sign. Tapping on it will automatically open AI mode, and users can access all the features within this new interface.