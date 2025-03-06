Technology News
NASA Tests Advanced Infrared Technology to Improve Wildfire Monitoring

NASA’s c-FIRST infrared tracker was tested to improve wildfire detection and response in California.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 21:55 IST
NASA Tests Advanced Infrared Technology to Improve Wildfire Monitoring

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA tested c-FIRST over fire-hit areas in Pacific Palisades and Altadena

  • NASA tested c-FIRST infrared tech over California wildfires
  • c-FIRST captures high-resolution thermal fire data in real-time
  • The instrument may aid future wildfire tracking and mitigation
Wildfires in California during January caused widespread destruction, affecting communities and ecosystems. To improve wildfire monitoring and response, NASA deployed a new scientific instrument capable of capturing high-resolution thermal infrared images. The Compact Fire Infrared Radiance Spectral Tracker (c-FIRST) was tested aboard NASA's B200 King Air aircraft over fire-hit areas in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. The instrument, developed for satellite-based missions, was assessed for its ability to provide real-time data on active and smoldering fires. Scientists aim to use this technology to enhance understanding of wildfire behavior and improve mitigation strategies.

Enhanced Fire Detection and Data Collection

According to reports, the c-FIRST instrument was developed and is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), with support from NASA's Earth Science Technology Office. The compact design allows it to be deployed on airborne platforms, simulating satellite missions while providing near-instantaneous observations. The system captures a wide range of fire characteristics, including temperature variations across large areas. Unlike previous infrared imaging systems, c-FIRST can detect extremely high temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (550 degrees Celsius) with improved clarity.

In a statement, Sarath Gunapala, principal investigator for c-FIRST at NASA JPL, noted that current fire observation instruments do not fully capture fire attributes across the Earth system. He explained that limitations in past imaging technologies have resulted in gaps in data concerning wildfire frequency, size, and intensity.

Potential Benefits for Fire Management

As per sources, c-FIRST is expected to provide critical insights for firefighting agencies by identifying smoldering fires that could reignite under changing wind conditions. In a report, Gunapala stated that the instrument's ability to distinguish such fires in near real-time could support more effective wildfire management efforts.

KC Sujan, operations engineer for the B200 King Air, told that the aircraft's flight characteristics made it ideal for testing the instrument. With further evaluation, c-FIRST is expected to be integrated into future satellite missions, potentially improving global wildfire monitoring capabilities.

Further reading: NASA, Wildfires, California, Infrared Technology, c-FIRST, Fire Detection, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Climate Monitoring
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Private Venus Mission Plans to Retrieve Cloud Samples for Life Research
Thandel OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi’s Film Online?

