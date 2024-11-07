Technology News
Cats Associate More with Words Compared to Human Babies, New Study Reveals

A recent study indicates cats form associations between words and images faster than human toddlers, shedding light on feline cognition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2024 22:24 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mathieu Odin

Cats beat toddlers in language comprehension.

Highlights
  • Study finds cats outperform toddlers in word-image association
  • Felines show quicker response to visual word cues than young children
  • Research reveals surprising cognitive abilities in adult cats
Recent findings published in Scientific Reports reveal that cats can connect words and images significantly faster than human toddlers. Research led by Dr. Saho Takagi and her team at Azabu University, Japan, found that adult cats formed associations between visual cues and spoken words in a fraction of the time it took young children. The experiment's outcomes suggest a deeper insight into cats' cognitive abilities, highlighting the potential for feline understanding of language cues.

Experiment Design and Findings

In the study, 31 adult cats were presented with a sequence of animated clips, each accompanied by a spoken, made-up word. The clips, featuring a red sun and a blue unicorn paired with unique words, were repeated until the cats showed reduced attention. After a brief pause, the researchers switched the images and sounds, pairing the words with different visuals. Notably, the cats responded to these altered pairings with increased interest, suggesting they noticed the inconsistency and had connected the original words with the initial images.

Dr. Takagi noted that some cats showed heightened attention, with dilated pupils when faced with the “switched” condition, signalling surprise. This reaction indicates that the cats were not only capable of associating words and images but also recognised the discrepancy, a level of understanding previously thought to be uncommon in cats.

Comparisons with Toddlers and Limitations of the Study

Human toddlers generally required four exposures to a similar experiment, with each session lasting 20 seconds, to reach the same level of understanding. In contrast, the cats accomplished this in just two nine-second trials. Dr. Carlo Siracusa, a veterinary behaviourist from the University of Pennsylvania, noted the difficulty of comparing adult cats with human infants, emphasising the evolutionary and cognitive differences between the species.

Siracusa mentioned that studies like these are challenging, as animal behaviour can be difficult to interpret without inherent biases. However, the findings add to a growing body of evidence showing cats' cognitive capabilities. While it remains uncertain whether these abilities are inherent or shaped by domestication, the study reflects a novel approach to understanding feline intelligence.

 

Further reading: cats, cognitive abilities, animal behaviour, feline intelligence, word association, toddler comparison, Scientific Reports
