iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to pack stacked CMOS image sensors for their 48-megapixel rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 17:19 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro (above) has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

  • iPhone 15 is expected to launch on September 13
  • iPhone 16 series is rumoured to employ a new battery technology
  • All models in iPhone 15 series are said to come with the Dynamic Island

iPhone 15 series hasn't even launched yet, but we're already hearing multiple rumours about its successor — iPhone 16 series. Next year's high-end models are expected to feature a new rear camera sensor, according a report. A reputed market analyst suggests that Apple could pack new type of sensors in the camera units of the iPhone 16 Pro models. The sensors would allow the phones to capture better images in low light. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 15‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ Plus are also expected to debut with a new image sensor.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a blogpost on Friday claimed that Apple would adopt a stacked CIS design in iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, a feature that will enhance the photography proficiency of the handsets. This year's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also said to pack stacked complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for their 48-megapixel rear cameras. With Sony's tight high-end CIS capacity, Chinese manufacturer Will Semiconductor is said to benefit from the camera upgrades in iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineups.

Due to supply concerns from Sony, Apple reportedly shelved its plans to adopt stack-design CIS across the iPhone 15‌ Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The analyst predicts that Sony's capacity will remain tight until 2025 and these production shortfalls could benefit rival CIS supplier Will Semi. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Will Semi's high-end CIS shipments will increase by about 50 percent HoH to 36 million piece in the second half of 2024.

Aside from Sony's new stacked camera sensor technology, the iPhone 16 series is rumoured to employ a new battery technology. This technology is expected to improve battery life compared to standard batteries. Apple might introduce 40W wired and 20W MagSafe wireless charging in next year's iPhone units. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also tipped to come with a super telephoto periscope zoom camera with a focal length of over 300mm.

Meanwhile, Apple is tipped to announce the iPhone 15 series of smartphones, likely to comprise the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on Wednesday, September 13. Pre-orders for the new lineup could begin on September 15.

All models in the iPhone 15 series are said to come with the Dynamic Island this year. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could run on the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro models might have an A17 Bionic SoC under the hood.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro max
