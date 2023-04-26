Technology News
  • China Unveils Plan to Build Magpie Bridge 2 Relay Satellite System for Space Exploration: Report

China Unveils Plan to Build Magpie Bridge-2 Relay Satellite System for Space Exploration: Report

The Magpie Bridge-2 satellite constellation is named after a bridge of magpies in a Chinese myth and the first relay satellite will be launched in 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 April 2023 15:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

A screen shows footages of spacecraft for Chang'e-5 Mission

Highlights
  • China plans to launch the Chang'e-6 to retrieve lunar samples in 2024
  • The Chang'e-7 mission will be launched around 2026
  • That will be followed by the Chang'e-8 mission around 2028

China will start building relay satellites that by 2030 will act as a communication bridge between missions to the moon and beyond, and ground operations on Earth, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

A pilot of the satellite constellation will support China's ongoing lunar exploration programme and the building of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Wu Yanhua, chief designer of China's deep space exploration project.

To kick off the building of the constellation - called Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, named after a bridge made up of magpies in a Chinese myth - a communications relay satellite between the far side of the moon and Earth will be launched in 2024 to support uncrewed lunar missions this decade.

That year, China plans to launch the Chang'e-6 mission to retrieve lunar samples from an ancient basin in the far side of the moon.

The Chang'e-7 mission will be launched around 2026 to explore lunar resources on the moon's south pole, with the aim of sustaining long-term human habitation.

That will be followed by the Chang'e-8 mission around 2028, when a basic model of the ILRS will be constructed. So far, China has secured participation from Russia and Venezuela.

China aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030.

In the next phase, a basic constellation will be constructed around 2040 to support communications, navigation and remote-sensing services for manned lunar and deep space exploration missions to planets such as Mars and Venus, Wu said.

In 2020, the uncrewed Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, took back to Earth China's first lunar soil samples.

China made its first lunar landing in 2013, and aims to be a major space power by 2030.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Comments

Further reading: China, Space, Moon Mission, Magpie Bridge 2, International Lunar Research Station, ILRS, Chang'e 5, Chang'e 6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.