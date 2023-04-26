Poco F5 is all set to launch in India on May 9. Poco India confirmed the arrival of the new F-series smartphone in the country via Twitter. The company has also shared a video on the microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's rear camera module. The Poco F5 is also confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. Separately, a known tipster has leaked the specifications of Poco F5 on the Web. It is said to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 256GB storage as standard. The Poco F5 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit. The smartphone is expected to debut as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

On Wednesday, Poco India posted a tweet to announce the official launch date of the Poco F5 in India. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on May 9 at 5.30pm IST. The Poco F5 will also launch globally on the same day alongside the Poco F5 Pro. The teaser suggests that the smartphone will have a triple rear camera unit with an LED flash. The new F-series phone will be unveiled in the country alongside the global launch event. The new model will succeed the Poco F4 that debuted last year. The all new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC will power the upcoming handset.

Poco F5 price in India (expected)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tipped the price and specifications of the Poco F5. According to him, the handset will be priced between Rs. 28,000 and Rs. 29,000 for the base variant. It is said to compete with the likes of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3.

Poco F5 specifications (expected)

As per the tipster, the Poco F5 will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 256GB storage as standard. For optics, the handset is said to carry a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera as well. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

