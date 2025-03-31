First Orbital Rocket Launch from European Soil Delayed Due to Winds

The first attempt to launch an orbital rocket from European soil has been postponed due to high winds. Isar Aerospace, a Germany-based private space company, had planned to launch its Spectrum rocket from Andøya Spaceport in Norway on March 24. The three-hour launch window was set between 7:30 a.m. EST and 10:30 a.m. EDT. Strong winds at the launch site, however, led to the cancellation of the attempt. No damage or technical issues were reported with the rocket or the launch infrastructure. The company has stated that a new launch window is being determined in coordination with the spaceport.

Mission Details and Technical Aspects

According to reports, Spectrum is a two-stage launch vehicle developed entirely by Isar Aerospace. Standing 28 metres tall, the rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 1,000 kilograms into low-Earth orbit. Its main stage is powered by nine turbopump liquid oxygen/propane engines, while a single Aquila engine is used for orbital manoeuvres. The launch site at Andøya Spaceport, which was built specifically to support Spectrum, has been operational since 2023. The maiden flight does not include customer payloads, as the company aims to collect flight data for future missions.

Commercial Contracts and Future Plans

Isar Aerospace has secured a contract with the Norwegian Space Agency for the launch of Arctic Ocean Surveillance satellites by 2028. Christian Hauglie-Hanssen, Director General of the Norwegian Space Agency, stated in an official release that the upcoming launches would be a significant step for Norwegian space initiatives. Despite the current delay, the company remains focused on achieving key mission milestones. A revised launch schedule is expected to be announced soon.