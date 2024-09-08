China is set to launch its highly anticipated Tianwen-3 mission around 2028, aimed at collecting samples from Mars and bringing them back to Earth. Liu Jizhong, Chief Designer of the mission, announced this during the second International Deep Space Exploration Conference, known as the Tiandu Forum, held in Huangshan City, Anhui Province. The Tianwen-3 mission will focus on gathering samples from the Martian surface, lifting off from the planet, and completing a rendezvous and docking process in Mars' orbit before returning to Earth.

Mission Objectives and Global Collaboration

The core scientific aim of the Tianwen-3 mission is to search for potential signs of life on Mars. Liu Jizhong highlighted that international cooperation will play a significant role in this mission, with plans to collaborate on sample sharing, data exchange, and joint missions with other countries. This international approach is expected to strengthen global collaboration in deep space exploration and further scientific progress.

China's Expanding Space Exploration Agenda

China has already approved four planetary exploration missions, all scheduled to be completed within the next 10 to 15 years. The first mission, Tianwen-1, which was focused on Mars exploration, was deemed a complete success. The upcoming Tianwen-2 mission, scheduled for launch around 2025, will target a near-Earth asteroid for sampling. China is also planning the Tianwen-4 mission, expected to launch around 2030, which will explore Jupiter and its moons.

These missions highlight China's growing commitment to space exploration, both in terms of scientific discovery and international cooperation. With the successful completion of these missions, China is positioning itself as a key player in the global space exploration community.